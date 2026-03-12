Women In Middle East Reshaping The Regional Investment Landscape

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Women across the Middle East and North Africa are rapidly reshaping the regional investment landscape, moving from passive wealth holders to active and strategic market participants. In recent years, women's control of capital has risen sharply across the region, driving a wave of new investment activity and more deliberate financial decision‐making.

“Across the Mena region, women's wealth has shown unprecedented growth over recent years. More women than ever are building businesses, advancing in their careers, inheriting assets and choosing to invest,” said Liam Sheena, Head of Wealth Planning Middle East at Julius Baer. His assessment reflects a structural change in how women approach long‐term financial security and portfolio management.

According to data from Julius Baer, women now account for 18 per cent of investors in Mena and represent 24 per cent of all newly onboarded clients at regional investment firms - a share that places the region ahead of several advanced markets. This signals not only growing financial capability but also increasing confidence in navigating investment opportunities.

A global trend: Rising participation and rising intent

According to Charu Chanana, Chief Investment Strategy at Saxo Bank, the surge in women investors is part of a broader global pattern.

“The global trend is clearly one of rising participation, but also rising confidence and intentionality. More women are entering financial markets, staying invested for longer, and increasingly viewing investing not just as a way to build wealth, but also as a way to express their values.”

This shift toward long‐term, thematic and values‐aligned investing has been particularly visible in Mena, where women are deploying capital with clearer objectives - from financial independence to responsible investing and legacy planning.

The mathematics of starting early

One of the biggest drivers of long‐term outcomes - especially for women - is beginning early. Women globally still face structural disadvantages: lower lifetime earnings and longer life expectancy translate into a greater need for retirement preparedness.

Chanana underscores the importance of time in the market: “Compounding is one of the most powerful forces in investing... The earlier someone starts, the more time they give their money to grow, recover from setbacks, and benefit from consistency.”

Starting early is not simply about growing wealth faster - it is about reducing financial vulnerability later in life.

Diversification: The critical next step

While women's participation is climbing, portfolio construction remains the next major opportunity.

Regional data shows that women tend to be disciplined, methodical investors: they ask more questions, focus on long‐term impact, and avoid unnecessary risk. As Sheena notes,“When women take charge of their own investments, they are often thoughtful and disciplined... this behaviour can translate into strong results over time.”

Yet many still maintain portfolios concentrated in a small set of equities or familiar themes.

Chanana highlights the importance of broadening exposure. "Diversification starts by reducing concentration risk across assets, sectors, geographies, and income sources... a portfolio built around different return drivers tends to be more resilient when markets get noisy,” she said.

Saxo Bank's 2025 data underscores the payoff: women who adopted a multi‐asset strategy achieved returns 1.1 percentage points higher on average, and 12 percentage points more ended the year in positive territory compared with single‐asset investors.

These results underscore a strategic truth: diversification is not an advanced technique - it is a foundational one.

Practical steps: From single‐asset to multi‐asset

Chanana offers simple guidance for women looking to enhance portfolio structure without taking on unnecessary risk.“The easiest rule is to add a new asset class before adding the next stock... even one small addition in a different asset class can begin to make the portfolio more balanced,” she said.

This can take various forms:

* Stock‐only investors can add ETFs to gain broader sector or geographic exposure.

* Those holding stocks and ETFs can introduce bonds to stabilise returns during equity volatility.

* Investors focused on growth can integrate income‐oriented tools to smooth out market cycles.

This incremental, strategic diversification aligns naturally with women's typical investment behaviour - research‐led, patient, and long‐term.

Growing Influence of women's capital

Managing wealth directly is also closely tied to personal autonomy. Women increasingly describe wealth not in terms of net worth but in terms of freedom - the freedom to plan for children's education, support ageing parents, build businesses, or participate in philanthropy.

Sheena emphasises that the barriers are rarely capability‐based: confidence and financial knowledge access are the real constraints. Once women engage, he says, clarity replaces uncertainty, and even mistakes become part of a purposeful learning curve.

Globally, the potential is vast: the World Economic Forum estimates $3.22 trillion could be unlocked if women invested at the same rate as men. As more capital is consciously allocated by women, more of the region's investment flows may tilt toward sustainable businesses, inclusive employment and long‐term value creation.

A new phase: Portfolio power

The rise of women investors in Mena is no longer simply a matter of representation. They are entering markets earlier, investing more intentionally, and increasingly adopting more sophisticated portfolio strategies.

The next chapter will involve sustained financial success will come from smarter portfolio construction, broader diversification, and a continued shift toward informed, independent financial decision‐making, Chanana says.

Women in the region have already demonstrated they can outperform with discipline and long‐term focus. Now, the opportunity is to strengthen that foundation with portfolios built to thrive across full market cycles - not just in favourable moments.