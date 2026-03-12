Everest Metals Corporation Ltd (ASX:EMC) Drilling Hits Bonanza Grades At Mt Dimer Taipan Gold Project

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd (ASX:EMC) (OTCMKTS:URRNF) (FRA:U9V1) is an ASX listed Western Australian resource company focused on discoveries of Gold, Silver, Base Metals and Critical Minerals in Tier-1 jurisdictions. The Company has high quality Precious Metal, Battery Metal, Critical Mineral Projects in Australia and the experienced management team with strong track record of success are dedicated to the mineral discoveries and advancement of these company's highly rated projects.

