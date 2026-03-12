Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) Eyes Scalable Supply Of Organic Fertilizer To Support Growth In Organic Agriculture

The growing need for organic farming faces a structural limitation due to the lack of scalable phosphate sources that meet organic certification standards. Nevada Organic Phosphate's unique project may offer a solution, as drilling at the company's Murdock Mountain project in Nevada has confirmed phosphate grades and low heavy-metal content compatible with organic farming requirements, and pointing to the production of direct-application rock phosphate that simply requires grinding rather than costly chemical processing. American farming environmental practices are rapidly moving to a direct application of REACTIVE rather than soluble chemical phosphate, and the company currently has no large scale competition in North America. The project is located in northeastern Nevada near Union Pacific rail infrastructure, potentially facilitating distribution to agricultural markets, and early estimates suggest the project and nearby targets could collectively host up to 200 million tonnes of phosphate-bearing material.

As demand for organic food continues to grow, one input remains difficult to scale: organic phosphate fertilizer. Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C.-based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is developing its Murdock Mountain project in northeastern Nevada as an important potential solution to that constraint, targeting a supply of naturally occurring phosphate suitable for direct use in organic agriculture.

The concept is attracting attention from resource investors. Mining analyst and market commentator John Kaiser, who is also a NOP shareholder, recently examined the opportunity in an article discussing how a scalable source of organic phosphate could affect the growth trajectory of organic...

