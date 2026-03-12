KTGY And Belgravia Group Celebrate Completion Of Portico Luxury Condominiums In North Scottsdale

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Portico Luxury Condominiums feature KTGY's tranquil, scenic interiors and modern-inspired architecture."

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - KTGY, a Great Places to Work-certified design firm focused nationally on architecture, interior design, branded environments and urban design, celebrates the completion of Portico along with developer partner Belgravia Group. The much-anticipated luxury condo community has had huge pre-sale success thanks to the collaboration of KTGY's residential interior designers, architecture team and a collaborative, productive relationship with Belgravia.

At Portico, elevated interior design celebrates desert landscapes and works within a modern-influenced architecture to make the client's vision for indoor/outdoor living seamless for new owners. With the McDowell Mountains as a dramatic backdrop, this community was designed with one clear intention - to inspire a serene feeling of home through inspired visuals, textures and hospitality-driven design choices.

Building on the Chicago developer's foresight for their first Scottsdale venture, KTGY's designers integrated a dynamic, urban and strongly geometric aesthetic with the serene calm of the desert foothills, woven together by color and texture. This thoughtful design has been recognized by industry peers, and Portico was awarded the Multi-Family Project of the Year Award by Phoenix Agent Magazine in the 2023 Agent's Choice Awards.

KTGY's architecture team designed Portico with a modernist touch. The clean lines of the facade frames are supported by a concrete structure - an added luxury for a development of this scale - and are accented with glazing and a palette of smooth stucco, solid and perforated metal panels, deep woodgrain accents and steel sunshades. The concrete floors improve privacy, soundproofing and increase clear ceiling heights, reinforcing quality and value for the condominium owners.

KTGY's interior designers worked to make the community's common areas and amenities into personally inviting spaces. Quality and comfort guide the design of communal spaces like the demo kitchen, fitness room, lounges and lobbies. Aligning with the development's architectural style, interior spaces are defined by vertical gestures and repetition that create a serene, sophisticated look. The desert landscape informs the development's defining moments and materials: sandy-colored wood slats feature throughout the complex, along with sandstone details and fabric with the muted pastel colors of a desert sunrise. White tables and countertops reflect the calm desert sky, and natural materials and woven textures bring subtle texture to everyday touchpoints.

Project Facts Address: 19355 N. 73rd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Developer: Belgravia Group

Architect & Interior Designer: KTGY

Floors: Five (four residential over one parking/lobby level)

Residential Units: 112 one- to four-bedroom condominiums ranging from 1,178 to 2,784 sq. ft.

Amenities: Clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness area, outdoor pool, spa, fire pit, amenity kitchen, pocket parks

Parking: 207 parking spaces

About KTGY

Design lives at KTGY. Founded in 1991, KTGY is a Great Places to Work-certified design firm of architects, designers and planners that realize new possibilities through inspired design. Everything we do, from architecture and interior design to branded environments and urban design, is based on a people-centric storytelling and design process that creates memorable experiences nationwide. Guided by our mission to bring innovative design to all people and places, we partner with our clients to envision spaces that make a positive impact on people and their communities.

