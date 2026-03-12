Happy Kids Dental Expands Specialist Tongue Tie Centre In Chelsea And Orthodontic Services Across London, Offering Laser Frenectomy And Early Interceptive Orthodontics For Children

MENAFN - GetNews) Award-winning paediatric dental practice offers advanced CO2 and diode laser tongue tie treatment at its Chelsea clinic alongside specialist children's orthodontics in Chelsea, Marylebone, Hammersmith and Wimbledon.







London - 12 March, 2026 - Happy Kids Dental, one of London's leading specialist children's dental practices, has announced the expansion of its dedicated Tongue Tie Centre at its Chelsea clinic and specialist orthodontic services across its four London locations. The practice, which operates from Chelsea, Marylebone, Hammersmith and Wimbledon, offers advanced laser frenectomy procedures for tongue tie and lip tie at Chelsea alongside early interceptive orthodontic treatment for children from age seven at all four clinics.

London's Specialist Tongue Tie Centre in Chelsea: Laser Frenectomy for Babies and Children

Happy Kids Dental's Tongue Tie Centre, based at its Chelsea clinic in London, provides comprehensive assessment and laser frenectomy treatment for newborns, infants and older children experiencing tongue tie (ankyloglossia) or lip tie. The centre is led by Dr Suraj Vatish, recognised as one of Europe's leading providers of tongue and lip tie releases, who has performed thousands of successful procedures. Dr Vatish is affiliated with the Zaghi Institute, a global leader in airway and functional dentistry education, and lectures to clinicians across the UK and Europe on advanced frenectomy techniques.

The practice utilises three types of surgical laser for tongue tie and lip tie treatment: the Biolase Epic X diode laser, which is recognised worldwide as one of the best methods for frenectomy; the Waterlase erbium laser, used specifically for revision cases where patients have been unsuccessfully treated elsewhere; and a CO2 laser, considered the gold standard in oral surgery for delivering dependable results with minimal risk of reattachment. The laser frenectomy procedure typically takes less than 30 minutes, requires no stitches, produces almost no bleeding, and carries minimal infection risk due to the sterilising properties of laser energy.

Supporting the surgical team is Dr Julia Fozard, an experienced paediatrician with full GMC registration and extensive training at leading UK paediatric centres. Dr Fozard provides comprehensive assessments for babies and children presenting with feeding difficulties, reflux, recurrent infections, allergies, constipation and sleep issues that may be related to tongue or lip tie restrictions.

Happy Kids Dental takes a multidisciplinary approach to tongue tie treatment. Following consultation, Dr Vatish may refer patients to partner therapists for myofunctional therapy, osteopathy or other preparatory care before the procedure. The practice's myofunctional therapy programme, available at its Chelsea clinic, uses personalised exercises to strengthen and retrain the muscles of the tongue, lips, cheeks and face, promoting proper tongue posture, nasal breathing and optimal oral development.

Specialist Children's Orthodontist Services Across London

Happy Kids Dental's orthodontic team provides early interceptive orthodontic treatment in London for children from age seven at its Marylebone, Chelsea, Hammersmith and Wimbledon clinics. In line with the British Dental Association's recommendation that children have their first orthodontic consultation by age seven, the practice focuses on intercepting developmental abnormalities in the teeth and bite while children still have a mixture of primary and permanent teeth.

The orthodontic team includes six specialist and consultant orthodontists, all holding world-class qualifications from leading European and UK universities. Dr Priti Acharya is a Consultant Orthodontist at the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals (UCLH), having graduated with Honours from Guy's, King's & St Thomas' Dental Institute (King's College London) and been awarded Fellowship in Orthodontics in 2012 - a distinction held by fewer than 300 practitioners in the UK. Dr Ash Kalra is a GDC-registered Specialist Orthodontist with a Master's degree in Orthodontics from King's College London, international clinical experience across New York, Edinburgh, Sydney and Melbourne, and membership of the Royal College of Surgeons, the American Association of Orthodontists and the World Federation of Orthodontists.

The team also includes Dr Tatyana Heleiwa Ferioli, Dr Eslam Mansour, Dr David Raickovic and Dr Maï-Linh Tran, all of whom are GDC-registered specialists. The orthodontists offer a full range of treatments including Invisalign, metal and ceramic braces, and Myobrace, with a non-extraction philosophy when it is in the best interest of the patient. Monthly payment plans start from £150 with no deposit required.

Early orthodontic intervention at Happy Kids Dental aims to reduce or eliminate the need for braces in adolescence. Treatment during the growth phase is more effective, involves shorter treatment times, carries lower risk of complications such as root damage, and in some cases avoids the need to extract permanent teeth.

Four London Clinics with a Fifth Opening in Hampstead in 2026

Happy Kids Dental currently operates four clinics across central and south-west London: Chelsea, Marylebone (74–78 Seymour Place, London W1H 2EH, walking distance from Marylebone and Baker Street tube stations), Hammersmith and Wimbledon. A fifth clinic in Hampstead is scheduled to open in 2026. All clinics are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including intraoral cameras, intraoral scanners and low-dose digital X-ray equipment, and are staffed by paediatric dentists experienced in working with children with special educational needs.

The practice accepts both direct bookings and referrals from dental professionals. Tongue tie consultations and treatment take place at the Chelsea clinic, where same-day treatment may be available for newborns under one year of age. For children aged four and above, a comprehensive assessment including myofunctional evaluation is followed by a planned treatment appointment. Virtual consultations are also available.

About Happy Kids Dental

Happy Kids Dental is an award-winning specialist children's dental practice based in London, offering paediatric dentistry, specialist orthodontics, sedation dentistry and myofunctional therapy across four clinic locations in Chelsea, Marylebone, Hammersmith and Wimbledon, with a dedicated Tongue Tie and Lip Tie Centre at its Chelsea clinic. The practice's team includes paediatric dentists, consultant and specialist orthodontists, a paediatrician, and dedicated tongue tie surgeons.

Happy Kids Dental is committed to providing safe, gentle and stress-free dental care for children of all ages, including those with special educational needs and dental anxiety.

