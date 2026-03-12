RILY Stock Rallies After-Hours How Much Of Its Debt Is Reduced By Latest Senior Note Transactions?



BRC Group Holdings shares rallied more than 6% in extended hours of trading on Thursday after it announced a series of senior note transactions with an institutional investor, resulting in reduction of some of its debt.

The company said that the closing of the final transaction will result in the cancellation of 1.34 million units of its publicly-traded senior notes across multiple outstanding series in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 4.2 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.0933 per share.

Details

RILY said it repurchased 171,703 units of its 5.0% senior notes due 2026 (RILYG) for approximately $4.0 million in cash. Upon closing of the final transaction scheduled for March 13, 2026, the company's outstanding debt will be reduced by approximately $37.9 million.

"These senior note transactions, combined with continued appreciation in our investment portfolio, have further reduced our net debt position beyond the preliminary estimates communicated for December 31, 2025. We will continue to utilize multiple strategies to reduce debt and invest in our business,” said Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of BRCGH.

10-K Report Expected This Month

The company said that it expects to file its 2025 Annual Report on or before the extended deadline of March 31, 2026, and to announce the timing of its earnings release and earnings call next week.

"The Company values the enormous effort required by its team and business partners to file three Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q between November 20, 2025 and January 14, 2026. Bringing these filings current while driving strong progress on our annual audit in an accelerated timeframe demonstrates the strength and resolve of our team - and positions us well for the road ahead. We look forward to discussing the Company and taking questions on the earnings call by the end of March,” Riley added.

Retail Reaction

Retail sentiment around RILY trended in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume.

Shares in the company are up 52% so far in 2026.