A Statement By H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar Chancellor Of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University On The Occasion Of Zayed Humanitarian Day

07 March 2026: "On Zayed Humanitarian Day, we reflect upon a deeply rooted humanitarian legacy established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace. Through his vision, giving was transformed into a civilizational value, humanity into the core of development, and goodness into a responsibility that transcends borders and geography. This occasion represents a renewed opportunity to reinforce the values upon which the United Arab Emirates was founded, where humanitarian work has become an integral part of its national identity and global mission.

At Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, we draw inspiration from this enduring legacy by leveraging knowledge and innovation in service of society, and by strengthening the role of education in creating sustainable humanitarian impact. We firmly believe that investing in people is the true foundation of development. Sheikh Zayed's legacy will continue to serve as a guiding light for our efforts toward knowledge-driven and humanitarian initiatives that contribute to building a more prosperous and sustainable future."

Posted on: Saturday, March 7, 2026 5:17:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)