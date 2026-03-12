Del Toro Takes Tirreno-Adriatico Lead With Podium Finish On Gravel Stage

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
Mexican 3rd on first big shake-up of the race News | Team –10th March 2026 Isaac Del Toro delivered a courageous ride on the gravel roads of Tuscany today to finish second on Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, a result that sees the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider move into the overall race lead and claim the blue leader's jersey. The 206km stage from Camaiore to San Gimignano featured multiple gravel sectors in the finale, reminiscent of the nearby Strade Bianche terrain, and produced one of the most dramatic days of racing so far in the "Race of the Two Seas." Heavy rain and slippery conditions added to the chaos as the peloton hit the sterrato roads in the final kilometres. The decisive move came with around 5km remaining, when Mathieu van der Poel launched a powerful attack on one of the gravel sectors. Del Toro reacted instantly and was the only rider able to bridge across, soon joined by Giulio Pellizzari to form a three-man leading group that rode clear of the other race favourites. Despite the difficult terrain and pressure from behind, the trio worked together into the historic hilltop finish in San Gimignano. In the uphill sprint to the line, Van der Poel proved fastest, taking the stage victory ahead of Del Toro and Pellizzari, but Del Toro's solid ride in yesterday's TT puts him into the lead in the general classification. Del Toro: "I'm happy to lead the race, it's a great feeling. It was really tough out there, the weather made it very hard. Bridging over to Van Der Poel took a huge effort but I'm happy that I was able to do it. The key now is to keep the concentration, work hard every day and pay attention to all the little details as the race goes on." Stage 2 results 1 Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 4:53:23 2 Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) s.t 3 Pellizzari (Red Bull Bora hansgrohe) s.t General Classification after stage 2 1 Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 5:06:01 2 Pellizzari (Red Bull Bora hansgrohe) +3" 3 Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) +13"
