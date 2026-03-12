Chaired By H.E. Eng. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori Emirati Human Resources Development Council In Dubai Holds First Board Meeting Of 2026

Dubai, March 11, 2026 -The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai convened its first Board of Directors meeting for 2026 at the Council's headquarters to enhance Emirati talent integration within the labour market, while following up on the implementation of innovative initiatives aimed at facilitating private-sector employment for UAE nationals. The meeting also marked the commencement of developing the Council's action plan for 2026, in line with the Emirate's ambitious vision of building a robust, competitive economy driven by human capital and national capabilities.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the progress in Emirati employment metrics across the private sector and free zones, delivering a detailed presentation on performance indicators related to the number of job seekers, alongside a comprehensive report on the status of job seekers across the Emirate.

The Council's efforts and initiatives, implemented in collaboration with strategic partners, have led to a significant increase in the employment of UAE nationals within Dubai's private sector, with their numbers rising by over 350 per cent between 2021 and 2025.

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the EHRDC, highlighted that the upcoming phase calls for enhanced integration among all entities involved in Emiratisation efforts, creation of attractive and enabling work environments for UAE nationals and greater investment in Emirati talent within the private sector and free zone companies.

His Excellency further underscored the need to continuously update policies and programs in line with evolving economic and technological developments to strengthen the preparedness of Emirati talent for taking on high-impact roles across strategic sectors, in order to meet the needs of current and future major projects across the Emirate.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the Council's commitment to regularly following up on performance indicators, accelerating implementation of approved plans and strengthening collaboration with strategic partners. These efforts aim to deliver measurable outcomes that reinforce EHRDC's leadership role in advancing Emirati human development and supporting the meaningful participation of UAE nationals in the Emirate's economic and social development.

