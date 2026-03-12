Shangyuan Display Redefines Jewelry Showcase Manufacturing With Landmark Success At INHORGENTA 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) The premier jewelry showcase manufacturer merges precision engineering with bespoke jewelry store interior design, concluding its European showcase with a strategic collection acquisition.

MUNICH, GERMANY - March 12, 2026 - Shenzhen Shangyuan Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd. (globally known as Shangyuan Display), today announced the successful conclusion of its high-impact showcase at INHORGENTA 2026. This event served as a definitive milestone in the company's international expansion, reinforcing its reputation for design-led excellence as a specialist in jewelry store interior design underpinned by its mastery as a jewelry showcase manufacturer.







The Market Standard: A Competitive Pursuit of Quality

The Shangyuan Display showcase (Booth C2.126) engaged over 100 jewelry store owners and industry experts from 16 countries. The most compelling validation of Shangyuan's technical prowess occurred during the heat of the exhibition: while multiple retailers sought to place deposits on various units, a prominent jeweler from Croatia decisively secured the entire collection of bespoke jewelry display cases with a single, comprehensive deposit.







Notably, these pieces-developed through Shangyuan's signature jewelry store interior design process-retained their pristine condition even after high-frequency use in multiple international trade shows. "The interest at INHORGENTA 2026 reinforces that the industry values authentic craftsmanship and the long-term durability inherent in our luxury jewelry showcases," stated the Head of Shangyuan Display. Despite a 10-hour drive from Munich to Croatia, the client insisted on acquiring the entire floor set immediately, showcasing the immediate appeal of Shangyuan's superior quality.







Excellence in Craftsmanship and Premium Standards

As a dedicated jewelry showcase manufacturer, Shangyuan Display highlighted the specialized engineering that defines its luxury environments, setting a new benchmark for professional jewelry boutique fitting:

Ultimate Optical Artistry: Each of our bespoke jewelry display cases is crafted with ultra-clear tempered glass achieving 92.5% transparency. This ensures a flawlessly pure visual experience that presents gemstones and timepieces in their truest form.







Uncompromising Security: Beyond aesthetics, our solutions integrate high-performance bulletproof and explosion-proof safety glass, providing the highest level of asset protection-a core requirement in premium jewelry boutique fitting.

Masterful Atmospheric Lighting: The designs feature intelligent lighting with integrated auto-rotating LED fixtures. This system allows for seamless switching between multiple color temperatures (3000K to 6000K) and fully adjustable brightness, essential for modern luxury jewelry showcases.







The Global Partner for Bespoke Retail Environments

The success at INHORGENTA 2026 underscores Shangyuan Display's unique capability to merge artistic jewelry store interior design with precision engineering. By managing the entire lifecycle-from the initial architectural conceptualization to the final jewelry boutique fitting-the company empowers brands to realize their vision without compromise. As a global authority in the field, Shangyuan Display continues to craft secure, immersive retail destinations through its high-end bespoke jewelry display cases.

About Shangyuan Display

Shenzhen Shangyuan Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd. (Shangyuan Display) is a recognized leader in luxury retail environments. The company provides end-to-end execution of jewelry store interior design, utilizing its strength as a specialist jewelry showcase manufacturer to deliver premium bespoke jewelry display cases and holistic jewelry boutique fitting for retailers worldwide.