Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Stormy Rainfall In Maharashtra 15 Districts On Alert

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing contrasting weather conditions, with pre-monsoon showers bringing relief to some regions while the southwest monsoon remains stalled. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 15 districts

According to the IMD, several districts across Vidarbha, Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds on June 11.

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In Konkan, Palghar has been placed under a yellow alert due to hot and humid weather conditions, with a possibility of evening thunderstorms and rain. Ratnagiri is also under a rain alert, while Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg may experience light to moderate showers.

Western Maharashtra districts including Kolhapur and Satara are expected to receive intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Pune, Sangli and Solapur may see cloudy skies and intermittent light-to-moderate rain.

In Marathwada, Beed and Dharashiv have been placed under a yellow alert due to the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms. Other districts such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Latur could witness isolated light showers.

Vidarbha remains one of the most weather-sensitive regions in the state. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal, where thunderstorm activity is expected to be more intense.

Despite the rain forecast, temperatures remain exceptionally high. Brahmapuri recorded Maharashtra's highest temperature at 44.1°C during the last 24 hours. Wardha touched 43.5°C, while Akola, Gondia and Yavatmal crossed the 42°C mark. Dhule, Jalgaon, Amravati and Gadchiroli also reported temperatures above 41°C.

In contrast, Mahabaleshwar recorded the state's lowest temperature at 19.4°C, highlighting the sharp weather variation across Maharashtra.

The southwest monsoon has currently stalled near Harnai and Solapur due to unfavourable wind patterns over the Arabian Sea. While the monsoon has advanced successfully across northeastern states, Sikkim and parts of West Bengal, its progress over Maharashtra has slowed considerably.

Meteorologists attribute the ongoing weather changes to multiple atmospheric systems, including a seasonal low-pressure trough stretching from Punjab to Bihar and cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh extending toward Vidarbha and southern India.

However, there is encouraging news for residents awaiting monsoon rains. The weather department expects conditions to become more favourable over the next three to four days. This could help the monsoon advance further across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Until then, much of Maharashtra is expected to experience partly cloudy skies, high humidity and uncomfortable heat, with scattered pre-monsoon showers providing only temporary relief.