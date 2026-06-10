Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Tamil Nadu Chennai May Receive Evening Showers

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread rain activity over the next few days due to the southwest monsoon and a prevailing trough system. Chennai and several districts may experience thunderstorms, gusty winds

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has stated that a trough extending from the central Bay of Bengal to coastal Karnataka, passing through coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Karnataka, is influencing weather conditions across South India.

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As a result, isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning today. The southwest monsoon continues to remain active, particularly over the Western Ghats, where several districts have already recorded rainfall during the past 24 hours.

While scattered rainfall is expected across the state, a few districts are likely to witness heavier spells along with strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in:

Kanyakumari

Nilgiris

Vellore

Tirupattur

Krishnagiri

Dharmapuri

Erode

Salem

Ranipet

Hilly areas of Tirunelveli

Hilly areas of Coimbatore

For Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected at a few locations.

The weather department has also indicated that rain activity will continue on June 12 and June 13, with additional districts including Dindigul, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Theni, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in isolated parts of the city during the evening or night hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38-39°C, while the minimum temperature may remain between 29-30°C.

The weather department has also issued a caution for fishermen. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over:

Tamil Nadu coastal waters

Gulf of Mannar

Comorin Sea

Andaman Sea

Large parts of the south Bay of Bengal

Coastal Kerala and Karnataka

Lakshadweep region

Maldives adjoining waters

Parts of the Arabian Sea

Fishermen have been advised to remain cautious before venturing into the sea as rough weather conditions are expected to persist over these regions.