Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Warning For Rain And Dust Storms

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense heat, Delhi-NCR may finally get some relief. The IMD has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, rain, lightning and strong winds, with temperatures expected to fall over the next two days

After witnessing scorching temperatures for several days, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience a significant change in weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thursday, warning residents about thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, rainfall and strong winds.

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Wind speeds are expected to range between 50 and 60 kmph, with gusts potentially touching 70 kmph during the evening and night hours. The weather department has advised people to remain cautious, especially during outdoor activities, as lightning and dust storms could affect visibility and safety.

Delhi continued to battle extreme heat on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature reaching 42.4°C and the minimum settling at 22.9°C. Some locations recorded even higher temperatures, with Ridge and Palam touching 43.6°C. Aya Nagar registered 43.0°C, while Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded 42.4°C each.

Despite the heat, recent pre-monsoon activity has started influencing weather conditions. Light rainfall and thunderstorms in isolated areas have already lowered daytime temperatures by around 1-2 degrees Celsius. According to IMD forecasts, temperatures could drop by as much as 6-7 degrees Celsius by June 12, offering substantial relief from the ongoing heatwave.

The weather department expects partly cloudy skies during the morning, gradually turning overcast by afternoon. Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

Today's maximum temperature is expected to remain between 40°C and 42°C, while the minimum may hover between 27°C and 29°C. Looking ahead, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi between June 25 and June 30. Once it arrives, rainfall activity is expected to spread further across northern India, including Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.