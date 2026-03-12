Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 45+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies and 52+ pipeline drugs in Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor pipeline landscape. It covers the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On March 11, 2026- Eli Lilly and Company announced a Phase 2 Study Evaluating Abemaciclib in Combination With Temozolomide Compared to Temozolomide Monotherapy in Children and Young Adults With Newly Diagnosed High-Grade Glioma Following Radiotherapy

On March 04, 2026- Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology initiated a phase II trial studies how well vismodegib, focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor GSK2256098, and capivasertib work in treating patients with meningioma that is growing, spreading, or getting worse (progressive). Vismodegib, FAK inhibitor GSK2256098, capivasertib, and abemaciclib may stop the growth of tumor cells by blocking some of the enzymes needed for cell growth.

DelveInsight's Cyclin Dependent Kinase Inhibitor pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 52+ pipeline therapies for Cyclin Dependent Kinase Inhibitor treatment.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Overview

Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor protein (also known as CKIs, CDIs, or CDKIs) is a protein which inhibits the enzyme cycling-dependent kinase (CDK) and Cyclin activity by stopping the cell cycle if there are unfavorable conditions, therefore, acting as tumor suppressors. Cell cycle progression is stopped by Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor protein at the G1 phase. CKIs are vital proteins within the control system that point out whether the process of DNA synthesis, mitosis, and cytokines control one another. If a malfunction prevents the successful completion of DNA synthesis during the G1 phase, a signal is sent to delay or stop the progression to the S phase. Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor proteins are essential in the regulation of the cell cycle. If cell mutations surpass the cell cycle checkpoints during cell cycle regulation, it can result in various types of cancer. In the cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) family or CDK, Cyclin, and CKIs, serine/threonine

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Emerging Drugs Profile

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

Abemaciclib selectively inhibits CDK4 and CDK6 with low nanomolar potency. These enzymes are responsible for phosphorylating and thus deactivating the retinoblastoma protein, which plays a role in cell cycle progression from the G1 (first gap) to the S (synthesis) phase. Blocking this pathway prevents cells from progressing to the S phase, thereby inducing apoptosis (cell death). In vitro analysis using cancer cell lines shows that abemaciclib induces non‐apoptotic cell death characterized by the formation of cytoplasmic vacuoles derived from lysosomes. The drug was approved for use in combination with endocrine therapy (such as tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, node-positive, early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Liposarcoma and Prostate cancer.

GFH-009: GenFleet Therapeutics/ Sellas Life Sciences Group

GFH009 is a potent and highly selective small-molecule inhibitor of CDK9 with more than 100 times selectivity over other CDK subtypes. Preclinical data have also suggested the potential anti-tumor effects of GFH009 in combination with BCL-2 inhibitors. As a potent and highly selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor, GFH009 exhibits strong apoptosis-inducing and anti-proliferative activities in multiple human cell lines and animal models of diseases. It effectively inhibits the growth of tumor in various xenograft models and significantly improves survival of tumor bearing animals. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment Hematological malignancies.

Enitociclib: Vincerx Pharma

Enitociclib is a potent and selective CDK9 inhibitor currently in clinical development. The small molecule inhibitor targets P-TEFb/CDK9 and has shown robust pathway modulation as well as efficacy and safety in several preclinical tumor models and in early phase clinical studies. Enitociclib was identified as a top hit in small molecule inhibitor screening and exposure to Enitociclib for 96 hours against a representative panel of MM cell lines (NCI-H929, MM.1S, OPM-2, and U266B1) demonstrated significant cytotoxic activity, with IC50 values ranging from 36 to 78 nM. Vincerx Pharma is focused on Phase I/II study with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) evaluating combination of Enitociclib and Venetoclax and prednisone (VVIP) in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and peripheral T Cell Lymphoma (PTCL).

AVZO-021: Avenzo Therapeutics Inc.

AVZO-021, also known as ARTS-021, is a promising clinical-stage drug developed by Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. It is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2), primarily aimed at treating hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer, as well as cancers with cyclin E1 (CCNE1) amplification. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer.

Coverage- Global

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Companies- G1 Therapeutics, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Tiziana Life Sciences LTD, GenFleet Therapeutics, Vincerx Pharma, Syros Pharmaceuticals, BeyondBio, Kronos Bio, Qurient Co, Sumitomo Pharma, OnKure Therapeutics, Biolexis Therapeutics, InSilico Medicine, Avenzo Therapeutics and others.

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryCyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentCyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and CompanyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)GFH-009: GenFleet Therapeutics/ Sellas Life Sciences GroupDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Product Name: Company NamePreclinical Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsCyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Key CompaniesCyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Key ProductsCyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor- Unmet NeedsCyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor- Market Drivers and BarriersCyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor- Future Perspectives and ConclusionCyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Analyst ViewsCyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Key CompaniesAppendix

