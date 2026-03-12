Celiac Disease Drug Development Advances As 25+ Companies Progress 30+ Therapies Across Clinical Trials, Reveals Delveinsight Pipeline Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Celiac Disease pipeline"Key companies actively involved in the cec disease drug development landscape include Takeda, Anokion SA, Mozart Therapeutics, AMYRA Biotech AG, Equillium Bio., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Calypso Biotech, ImmunogenX Inc., Amgen Inc., and several other emerging biotechnology innovators.

According to DelveInsight's latest evaluation, the global Celiac Disease pipeline is witnessing significant progress, with more than 25 leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies actively developing over 30 innovative therapies aimed at addressing the complex immunological mechanisms underlying the disease. The analysis highlights ongoing clinical trials, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, routes of administration, and recent research developments shaping the future treatment landscape for celiac disease.

DelveInsight's comprehensive report titled “Celiac Disease Pipeline Insight, 2026” provides a detailed overview of the current drug development ecosystem and future growth opportunities within the global celiac disease therapeutics market. The report presents extensive insights into the clinical and commercial pipeline landscape, offering stakeholders a deeper understanding of promising therapies under development and the evolving strategies companies are adopting to address the unmet needs in celiac disease management.

Request a Free Sample of the Celiac Disease Pipeline Insight Report to explore detailed clinical trial insights, emerging therapies, and market trends: -

The Celiac Disease Pipeline Insight report evaluates investigational therapies from the preclinical research stage through advanced clinical development and marketed products. It provides a thorough analysis of each pipeline candidate, including information on the mechanism of action, clinical trial progress, regulatory milestones such as NDA approvals (where applicable), and product development activities. In addition, the report assesses strategic industry activities including technology advancements, collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, funding initiatives, and regulatory designations that influence the development of new therapies.

The celiac disease therapeutic pipeline continues to expand as biopharmaceutical companies worldwide intensify research and development efforts to introduce effective treatment alternatives beyond the currently recommended gluten-free diet. Over the past several years, numerous companies have advanced innovative therapies targeting the underlying immune responses triggered by gluten exposure.

Key companies actively involved in the celiac disease drug development landscape include Takeda, Anokion SA, Mozart Therapeutics, AMYRA Biotech AG, Equillium Bio., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Calypso Biotech, ImmunogenX Inc., Amgen Inc., and several other emerging biotechnology innovators.

Discover the complete pipeline landscape, company profiles, and therapy insights in DelveInsight's detailed Celiac Disease Pipeline Report: -

Among the promising pipeline therapies currently under investigation are TAK-062, KAN-101, MTX 101, AMY02, EQ102, DONQ52, CALY-002, Latiglutenase, and Ordesekimab. These therapies represent diverse scientific approaches, including enzyme therapies, immune tolerance induction strategies, biologics, and novel immunomodulatory agents, which are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future celiac disease treatment landscape.

Explore the latest clinical trial updates and emerging drug candidates shaping the future of celiac disease treatment: -

Recent developments in the field highlight the growing momentum of clinical research.



In June 2025, Forte Biosciences announced encouraging results from a Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating FB102, its lead drug candidate targeting autoimmune disorders including celiac disease. The findings demonstrated favorable safety and preliminary efficacy signals, supporting further clinical advancement.

In another important development, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced in May 2025 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to its investigational therapy TEV-53408, an anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody being evaluated for the treatment of celiac disease in patients following a gluten-free diet. The therapy is currently being assessed in a Phase IIa clinical trial designed to evaluate its safety and therapeutic potential.

Earlier in March 2025, Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc reaffirmed its commitment to advancing treatments for immunological disorders, including celiac disease. The company is focusing on the development of VTP-1000, a novel therapeutic candidate built on the SNAP-TI platform, which is designed to enhance antigen targeting and immune tolerance.

In February 2025, a strategic collaboration between PhaseV and Alimentiv Inc. was announced to accelerate the development of adaptive clinical trials for gastrointestinal diseases, including celiac disease and inflammatory bowel disease.

Meanwhile, significant progress was also reported in October 2024, when Topas Therapeutics announced promising topline results from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating TPM502 for celiac disease. Additionally, Barinthus Biotherapeutics initiated its first-in-human Phase I clinical trial of VTP-1000 in September 2024, marking another important step in the development of next-generation immunotherapies targeting the root causes of celiac disease.

Understanding Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting the small intestine, triggered by the ingestion of gluten-a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. According to the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), celiac disease, also known as gluten-sensitive enteropathy, occurs in genetically predisposed individuals when exposure to gluten initiates an immune-mediated inflammatory response that damages the intestinal lining.

The condition affects millions of individuals worldwide and can lead to nutrient malabsorption, gastrointestinal symptoms, fatigue, anemia, and long-term health complications if left untreated. Currently, the only widely recommended management strategy is strict adherence to a gluten-free diet, which can be challenging for many patients.

Emerging Celiac Disease Therapies

Several innovative therapies are advancing through clinical trials. Some of the most promising candidates include:



TAK-062 – Takeda

KAN-101 – Anokion SA

MTX 101 – Mozart Therapeutics

AMY02 – AMYRA Biotech AG

EQ102 – Equillium Bio.

DONQ52 – Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

CALY-002 – Calypso Biotech

Latiglutenase – ImmunogenX Inc. Ordesekimab – Amgen Inc.

Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

DelveInsight's analysis categorizes more than 30 pipeline products based on their stage of development, including:



Late-stage therapies (Phase III)

Mid-stage therapies (Phase II)

Early-stage therapies (Phase I)

Preclinical and discovery-stage candidates Inactive or discontinued products

Download the sample report to gain in-depth insights into pipeline segmentation, clinical development progress, and future therapy opportunities -

Key Drivers and Challenges in the Celiac Disease Market

The expansion of the celiac disease pipeline is largely driven by increasing disease prevalence, growing research investments, and the absence of approved pharmacological therapies specifically targeting the disease mechanism.

However, limited patient awareness, delayed diagnosis, and challenges associated with long-term dietary compliance remain significant barriers to optimal disease management.

Despite these challenges, the continued advancement of innovativxe therapies and global research collaborations is expected to significantly transform the celiac disease treatment landscape in the coming years.

Stay ahead in the evolving celiac disease therapeutics market-request the full DelveInsight Celiac disease -

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading business consulting and market research firm specializing in the life sciences sector. The company provides comprehensive research solutions and strategic insights that help pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations make informed business decisions. With deep expertise in healthcare markets, DelveInsight offers end-to-end consulting services, market intelligence, and competitive analysis designed to accelerate innovation, support strategic planning, and drive sustainable business growth.