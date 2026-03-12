Calculation Method And Operation Requirement Of Welding Circuit For Routine Spot Welding Equipment Of Small Circuit Breaker

MENAFN - GetNews) The calculation method of welding circuit and operation requirement of routine spot welding equipment of small circuit breaker are very important to ensure welding quality and equipment safety. Here is a detailed look at both aspects:

1. Calculation method of welding loop

The circuit through which the welding current flows is called the welding circuit, and because this circuit is directly connected to the secondary winding of the solder resistance transformer, it can also be called the secondary circuit. Each component in the welding circuit transmits a welding current of more than a thousand amps, but also transmits an equivalent mechanical force. Therefore, the mechanical strength or stiffness of these components and the joints (contacts) should be calculated.

Calculation principle

The design of the welding circuit is generally based on the requirements of mechanical strength or stiffness, and then the current density and other requirements are reviewed.

The cross section is often larger than required based on current density.

The original data calculated are the rated secondary current, the load duration, and the geometry and dimensions of the individual components and welding circuits designed according to the mechanical results.

Specific calculation method

According to the result of mechanical design, check the cross section of each component of the welding circuit, the current density of the joint and the contact surface, the resistance and the impedance of the circuit according to the change of the electrical force and the electrical performance requirements.

From the electrical point of view, the welding circuit consists of two parts: resistance and inductive reactance. The resistance of the welding circuit is the sum of the resistance of the welding transformer (including the primary and secondary windings), the resistance of each component of the welding circuit, the contact resistance at the connection of each component and the resistance of the weldment.

Second, operation requirements procedures

In order to ensure the normal operation and welding quality of small circuit breaker spot welding equipment, it is necessary to develop strict operating requirements:

Equipment inspection

Before each use, the spot welding equipment should be comprehensively inspected to ensure that the equipment is in good working condition.

Check whether the components of the welding circuit are in good condition, whether the connection is firm, and whether the contact is good.

Parameter setting

According to the type of welding material, thickness and welding requirements, reasonably set welding parameters, such as welding current, welding time, etc.

Ensure the accuracy and stability of parameter Settings to avoid welding quality problems caused by improper parameters.

Welding operation

During the welding process, a stable welding pressure should be maintained to ensure good contact between the weldment and the electrode.

During the welding process, attention should be paid to the welding situation, and welding defects should be found and dealt with in time.

Safety protection

Operators should wear protective equipment, such as protective glasses and gloves, to avoid personal injury caused by splashing during welding.

Ensure the safety of welding work area to avoid fire and other accidents.

Equipment maintenance

Regular maintenance and maintenance of spot welding equipment, including cleaning equipment, inspection parts, replacement of damaged parts, etc.

Regular resistance test and insulation test of the welding circuit to ensure the good performance and safety of the circuit.

In summary, the welding circuit calculation method and operation requirements of the daily spot welding equipment of small circuit breaker are important guarantees to ensure the welding quality and equipment safety. In actual operation, the operation and maintenance should be carried out in strict accordance with the regulations to ensure the normal operation of the equipment and the stable improvement of the welding quality.