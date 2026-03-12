Youth Champions Hosts World Cup Symposium To Show High School Students The Opportunity Behind The Game

March 12, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Youth Champions, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to helping high school students build the mindset, confidence, and life skills needed to succeed, is hosting a World Cup Symposium that reveals the vast ecosystem of careers, industries, and opportunities created by a single global sporting event.

The interactive event will connect teens with professionals across sports, medicine, entrepreneurship, and public service, showing them that the World Cup is far more than a game. It is a gateway to careers students may have never imagined.

The goal is simple: help young people see opportunity and go after it.

“Youth Champions helps students understand that they don't have to sit on the sidelines in their own lives,” said Michelle Durand, Executive Director of Youth Champions.“When teens see how many careers and industries surround something like the World Cup, they begin to realize how much opportunity exists for them to create value.”

A Hands-On Look at the Careers Behind the World Cup

The symposium is designed as a hands-on learning experience, giving students direct exposure to the industries and careers surrounding a global sporting event.

Students will participate in interactive rotations with professionals across sports, medicine, and entrepreneurship, including a medical panel featuring Dr. Raahil Kajani, physician for the LA Galaxy; Dr. Gwendolyn Lee, clinical nutrition MD at UCLA; and Saman Kashani, Assistant Medical Director of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Additional sessions will highlight careers behind major sporting events and explore how entrepreneurs identify opportunities tied to global events and create value for communities and businesses.

Keynote Speakers Bringing the World of Sports to Life

The symposium will feature keynote speakers Joy Fawcett, a National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee and legendary member of the U.S. Women's National Team, and Brandy Thigpen, Host City Director for Los Angeles for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"When people watch professional sports, most of the attention is on the athletes on the field and the commentators on camera,” said Joy Fawcett.“As a result, most young people are not aware of the depth of opportunity that professional sports create beyond what is seen on the field and in the media. At the Youth Champions World Cup Symposium, I hope to share some of my experiences to help the young people in attendance learn more about how the right mindset can unlock vast opportunities possible through sports."

Supporting the Next Generation

In addition to inspiring young leaders, Youth Champions hopes the event will engage business leaders, community members, and potential donors who want to support programs that equip the next generation with practical life skills.

The organization will also highlight its upcoming Youth Champions Gala on May 19, inviting individuals interested in giving back and becoming part of the Youth Champions community to attend and support the mission.

For more information about the Youth Champions, sponsorship opportunities, or ways to volunteer, visit

About Youth Champions

Youth Champions is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping high school students develop the mindset, confidence, and life skills needed to succeed in college, career, and beyond. Through its paid personal growth internship, speaker series, and events, Youth Champions provides real-world experiences that challenge students to think critically, communicate effectively, and work hard to succeed in every category of life.

