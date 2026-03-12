Schmidt Glass Company Expands Mobile Glass Service To Fort Myers And Cape Coral

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Schmidt Glass Company is pleased to announce that it is now offering mobile glass repair and replacement services in Fort Myers and Cape Coral. This expansion allows residents and businesses in these growing communities to access convenient, professional glass services without needing to travel to a shop location.

Schmidt Glass Company provides a wide range of glass services, including windshield repair, windshield replacement, auto glass replacement, ADAS recalibration, residential window glass repair, heavy equipment glass, and custom shower glass installation. With the addition of mobile service in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, technicians can now travel directly to customers' homes, workplaces, or job sites when possible.

"We're excited to expand our service area to include Fort Myers and Cape Coral," said a representative of Schmidt Glass Company. "Both cities have a large and growing populations, and our mobile service allows us to bring professional glass repair and replacement directly to customers where it's most convenient."

Fort Myers and Cape Coral are two of the largest and fastest-growing cities in Southwest Florida. By offering mobile service in these areas, Schmidt Glass Company aims to provide reliable glass solutions for drivers, homeowners, and businesses throughout the region.

Services now available in Fort Myers and Cape Coral include:

- Windshield chip repair and windshield replacement

- Complete auto glass replacement

- ADAS windshield camera recalibration

- Broken house window glass repair

- Foggy insulated window glass replacement

- Heavy equipment glass replacement

- Custom frameless shower glass and shower doors

- RV glass repair and replacement

Schmidt Glass Company also works with most major insurance providers to assist customers with auto glass insurance claims. In the state of Florida, insurance companies are required to waive the deductible for windshield replacement when the vehicle has comprehensive coverage, which can allow many drivers to replace their windshields with little to no out-of-pocket cost.

With focus on quality workmanship, dependable service, and convenient mobile installation, Schmidt Glass Company continues to expand its reach throughout Southwest Florida.

Customers in Fort Myers and Cape Coral who need auto glass repair, windshield replacement, residential window glass repair, or custom shower glass installation can now schedule mobile service with Schmidt Glass Company.

Schmidt Glass Company is a Florida-based glass service provider specializing in auto glass repair and replacement, residential window glass repair, RV glass services, and custom shower glass installation. The company is committed to delivering professional workmanship and reliable service to homeowners and drivers throughout Southwest Florida.

For more information or to schedule service contact Schmidt Glass Company directly.