Westport To Issue Q4 2025 And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On March 26, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT / Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or"The Company") announces that the Company will release 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 26, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT)

Call Link:

Webcast:



Participants may register up to 60 minutes before the event by clicking on the call link and completing the online registration form. Upon registration, the user will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN, along with an email confirming the details.

The webcast will be archived on Westport's website and a replay will be available at .

About Westport

Westport is a technology and innovation company connecting synergistic technologies to power a cleaner tomorrow. As a leading supplier of affordable, alternative fuel, low-emissions transportation technologies, we design, manufacture, and supply advanced components and systems that enable the transition from traditional fuels to cleaner energy solutions.

Our proven technologies support a wide range of clean fuels – including natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen – empowering OEMs and commercial transportation industries to meet performance demands, regulatory requirements, and climate targets in a cost-effective way. With decades of expertise and a commitment to engineering excellence, Westport is helping our partners achieve sustainability goals-without compromising performance or cost-efficiency – making clean, scalable transport solutions a reality.

Westport is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit .

Investor Inquiries:

Investor Relations

T: +1 604-718-2046

E:...