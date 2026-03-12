Applife Digital Solutions Engages PCG Advisory And PRISM Digital Media To Strengthen Investor Relations And Boost Market Presence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demonstrating Strong Focus on Enhanced Communications and Investor Outreach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: ALDS) ("APPlife" or "the Company"), a business incubator and portfolio manager specializing in e-commerce and marketplace solutions, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory, a leading firm specializing in investor relations, strategic communications, and digital strategies, along with PRISM Digital Media, experts in digital marketing, public relations, and brand development.

This dual engagement aims to heighten APPlife's profile in the capital markets, foster deeper connections with institutional and retail investors, and deliver clear, consistent messaging about the Company's growth strategy, operational advancements, and long-term vision in the evolving e-commerce landscape.

"Partnering with PCG Advisory and PRISM Digital Media underscores our dedication to transparent and effective stakeholder communication," said Michael Hill, Chief Executive Officer of APPlife Digital Solutions. "As we advance our initiatives and expand our portfolio of next-generation e-commerce solutions, proactive and strategic outreach is essential to building trust, showcasing our momentum, and unlocking the full potential of APPlife for our investors.”

Barrett Evans, Chief Financial Officer of APPlife Digital Solutions, commented: "We are at a pivotal moment in executing our roadmap to develop cutting-edge e-commerce and marketplace platforms. Collaborating with PCG Advisory will enable us to connect more effectively with a wider audience of investors, ensuring our compelling story and value creation opportunities are well understood by both institutional and individual shareholders.”

Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory, stated: "APPlife is building meaningful infrastructure in the automotive e-commerce space, and we look forward to helping the company communicate that progress to the investment community. Our focus will be strengthening investor engagement and expanding market awareness through strategic messaging and integrated digital communications."

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in Santa Barbara, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and marketplace solutions. The Company creates, invests, and builds ecommerce and marketplace solutions for buyers and sellers. Through its portfolio companies, APPlife develops solutions to provide buyers with the best buying experiences and sellers with the best-selling experiences possible. Current projects include: LiftKits4Less, an e-commerce platform and the largest online seller of Suspension Lift Systems. Sugar Auto Parts, the first automotive-specific multi-seller online marketplace.

For more information, visit .

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology and other emerging growth companies. PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

For more information, please go to:

About PRISM Digital Media:

PRISM Digital Media is a comprehensive communications network specializing in investor relations, public relations, brand development, and digital marketing for public and private companies. Leveraging a broad network of investor-centric brand partners and media distribution capabilities, PRISM Digital Media delivers content creation, syndication, and strategic communications programs tailored to each client. PRISM Digital Media is a strategic partner of PCG Advisory.

For more information, please visit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (805) 500-3205

Email: ...

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Jeff Ramson, CEO

...