Tijuana, Mexico - Experience Ibogaine has reached a landmark moment in its history, having now walked more than 3,000 patients through the recovery process since opening its doors 13 years ago. What began as a focused effort to offer a path forward for those managing substance dependency has grown into an effective ibogaine treatment program.

The center works with patients facing dependency on a range of substances, from opioids and alcohol to methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as those living with conditions such as PTSD and depression. An essential part of the program is ibogaine, a plant-derived compound that addresses substance use disorder in ways conventional treatment cannot. Patients begin with a comprehensive medical evaluation to confirm they're ready for treatment, after which a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and therapists remains close at hand. This level of attention throughout every stage of care has helped the facility receive a 99% completion rate for the initial acute detox phase.

Most programs run for 5 to 12 days, built around an ibogaine session lasting 6–12 hours, followed by a structured period of rest. A guided 5-MeO-DMT session takes place towards the end of the stay to ensure patients close out the experience with greater clarity. Every patient departs with a personalized aftercare plan and scheduled follow-ups to ensure maximally effective recovery. Veterans and first responders receive dedicated discounts as a gesture of appreciation for their service.

Many patients have spoken about what the program has done for them. Brandon Dennis shared that after seven years of managing substance dependency, he finally felt like himself again after ibogaine treatment at Experience Ibogaine. Christopher K. described his week at the center as“one of the most emotional and meaningful” of his life, and Marcel L., three months into sobriety, said the experience gave him a foundation he continues to build on every day.

P.o Ensenada 1317-6Playas de Tijuana, Jardines Playas de Tijuana, TijuanaB.C.Mexico(800) 644 8482

