Eid Al-Fitr: J&K Govt Announces Jumat-Ul-Vida Holiday Tomorrow, March 13. Here's Why

Eid Al-Fitr: J&K Govt Announces Jumat-Ul-Vida Holiday Tomorrow, March 13. Here's Why


2026-03-12 03:16:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eid
    Fitr, Jumat
      Vida: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has preponed the holiday for Jumat
        Vida to March 13, 2026. The holiday was originally scheduled for March 20, 2026 across J&K. The decision was taken as uncertainty looms over the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.

        Jumat
          Vida, a holy day for the Muslim community, is the last Friday of the Ramadan month before Eid al-Fitr.

          Also Read | Eid-e-Milad significance and how it differs from Eid
            Fitr or Ramadan Eid

            The notice released on Thursday read, "...the holiday on account of Jumat
              Vida shall now be observed on 13th of March, 2026 (Friday) instead of 20th of March, 2026 (Friday), in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "

              Why was Jumat
                Vida holiday changed?

                Muslims across the world observe Jumat
                  Vida on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, just before Eid
                    Fitr.

                    Eid
                      Fitr is observed as per the Islamic calendar and is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. This makes it difficult to be certain when Eid will be celebrated.

                      This year, it's expected that the crescent moon will either be sighted on Thursday (March 29) or Friday (March 30).

                      Also Read | Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Crescent sighted in Saudi; Eid likely in India on March 31

                      Now, if the crescent moon of Shawwal is sighted on Thursday (March 19), the March 12 marks the last Friday of the Ramdaan month, and Eid
                        Fitr is observed will be observed on March 20, a Friday.

                        But, if the moon is sighted on March 20 (Friday), then that Friday will mark Jumat
                          Vida and March 21 (Saturday ) will be then be observed as Eid
                            Fitr.

                            Eid
                              Fitr is on March 20 or March 21? This will be known on Thursday, March 20, depending the moon sighting.

                              What remains close on March 13?

                              With the revised notification, all government offices, educational institutions, and other public sector establishments in the Union Territory will now observe the holiday tomorrow. Kashmir Observer reported

Live Mint

