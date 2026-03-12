403
Kathryn Beiser Joins Wellness Brand Hims & Hers As CCO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO-Wellness brand Hims & Hers has named Kathryn Beiser-a veteran of Kaiser Permanente, Edelman, Hilton and most recently Eli Lilly & Company-as its new chief communications officer.
Beiser will lead external and internal communications for the company as it enters a new phase of domestic and international growth. She will report to CEO Andrew Dudum and focus on continuing to build the Hims & Hers brand and reputation while helping the industry understand the company's expansive vision for the future.
According to Dudum,“She's values-driven, consumer-obsessed, passionate, and a builder who isn't afraid of a challenge. She's been working with me and our executive leaders now for just a few weeks, but it feels like she's been part of our team for a decade. I couldn't be more thrilled to have her for this next phase as we strive to build the most beloved and trusted health brand globally.”
In a LinkedIn post, Beiser wrote that“Throughout my career, I've joined big companies at pivotal moments–when strong, values-driven leaders are ready to accelerate what's already working and challenge the status quo. To push an industry forward so it better serves society.
“There's something really special about stepping into a smaller, fast-growing organization with that kind of ambition: the clarity of purpose, the pace of progress and the proximity to impact. You can feel the strategic alignment and the positive energy in every interaction and at every level within the company.”
Hims & Hers, she says, is“ a place where people are deeply committed to quality, safety and excellence. It's where collaboration, experimentation, and outcomes are part of everyone's DNA. Where employees are unafraid to challenge convention and to make mistakes, applying each new learning to future decisions.”
Beiser spent five years as CCO at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly before stepping down in February of last year. Before that, she spent two years as CCO at Kaiser Permanente, was a senior advisor to APCO Worldwide, and served as global chair of the corporate practice at Edelman.
Earlier in her career, she was executive vice president of corporate communications at Hilton Worldwide and VP, communications, at Discover Financial Services.
