Russian Troops Launch Double Strike On Substation In Kharkiv At Night, Leaving Part Of City Without Power


2026-03-12 03:06:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the city council's press service on Telegram, citing information from the mayor.

“The Russian aggressor attacked a transformer substation in the Kyiv district tonight. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, this left part of the city without power. He said that power has already been restored to a number of consumers, but work is continuing,” the post said.

Terekhov noted that after the strike, there was a second round of shelling.

“Today, there was a treacherous second strike by the enemy after the first hit. Power engineers and utility service specialists arrived at the site to deal with the aftermath of the explosion. And they were hit by a second strike,” the mayor said.

Read also: Czech Republic transfers generators to Sumy

As reported, at night in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, where a fire broke out as a result of shelling, the enemy launched a second strik. According to the State Emergency Service, emergency services promptly received a report of the threat and managed to take cover. No one was injured.

In the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region, six rescuers were injured as a result of a second strike at night, two of whom were hospitalized.

UkrinForm

