Helio Cure Launches Home Red Light Therapy Panels With 19% 1064Nm Wavelength And Zero Blue Light

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)In a market flooded with wellness gadgets,

While Red Light Therapy has exploded in popularity for people claiming its ability to melt away wrinkles, recover muscles, and lower inflammation, many top-tier devices include blue light spectrums. While some devices include blue light for specific use cases, it is commonly associated with alertness and screen exposure, which is why some users prefer to completely avoid it during wind-down routines.

Helio Cure is entering the home-use photobiomodulation (PBM) category with a clear focus: build a panel that includes a dedicated 1064nm wavelength channel for users who prefer deeper-targeted sessions, and keep the experience free of blue light. Helio Cure devices offer a wellness-focused experience designed to be used at any time of day, even right before bedtime.

Helio Cure has launched its range of red light therapy devices with no blue light: Helio Spark, Helio Glow, Helio Blaze, and Helio Nova.

At-a-Glance Specs



Wavelengths: 630nm, 660nm, 810nm, 830nm, 850nm, 1064nm

Blue light: Zero Blue Light LED architecture

Stated output: Up to 69 mW/cm2 at 12 inches

Models: Helio Spark, Helio Glow, Helio Blaze, Helio Nova

Warranty / Returns: 3-year warranty and 60-day risk-free returns Availability: heliocure

A Wavelength Stack That Includes 1064nm for Deep Tissue Recovery

Helio Cure's lineup uses six wavelengths: 630nm, 660nm, 810nm, 830nm, 850nm, and

1064nm. The company describes the stack as a way to support different routines while

keeping the device's specs clear and comparable.

In the lineup, 630nm and 660nm form the visible red foundation. 810nm, 830nm, and 850nm make up the near-infrared set commonly used in recovery routines. Helio Cure also includes 1064nm as an extended near-infrared option for users who want an additional wavelength channel aimed at deep-tissue penetration sessions. The Helio Spark, Helio Glow and Helio Nova models include 19.44% LED density of 1064nm wavelength eNIR to emphasize that channel.

“We designed a holistic device to help our customers who are looking for red light therapy sessions that feel deeper-targeted as part of their recovery routines. We clearly list the wavelengths, include a 1064nm option for users who want it, and keep the experience without blue light for a calmer routine.” says Sara Cemin, head of customer relations at Helio Cure.

Why was 1064nm eNIR included?

Standard red light therapy panels typically stop at the skin or shallow muscle tissue. Helio Cure engineered a matrix of six research-backed wavelengths, with a heavy emphasis on 1064nm extended near-infrared (eNIR).



The Surface: 630nm and 660nm wavelengths are commonly used for skin-focused routines.

The Muscle: 810nm, 830nm, and 850nm wavelengths are commonly used in comfort and post-workout recovery routines. The Deep Tissue (The Helio Cure Difference): A dedicated 1064nm channel is included for users who prefer deeper-targeted sessions as part of comfort and recovery routines.

"We looked at the current market and saw a disconnect. People are buying these devices to support recovery and relaxation, yet many panels include blue wavelengths. We stripped away the gimmicks to focus on power and depth. With a dedicated 1064nm channel, we designed this lineup to support both skin and recovery routines." says Cemin.

Why is there no Blue Light?

Helio Cure's panels are built with a Zero Blue Light design. The company says the decision was made to keep sessions aligned with routines people prefer during wind-down hours.“People often associate blue light with screens and alertness.” Cemin said.“We wanted red light therapy sessions to feel calm and predictable. Zero blue light was a straightforward decision for the routine we're building because blue light may interfere with sleep patterns and we did not want that.” she added.

Helio Cure is Built for Daily Home Use

Helio Cure says its panels were engineered for straightforward operation and repeatable use. The lineup uses smart controls via a touchscreen interface and is offered in multiple sizes, from targeted coverage to broader coverage. The company lists performance up to 69 mW/cm2 irradiance at 12 inches, intended to help users to plan sessions based on stated output and distance. Output is stated at a defined distance to support consistent comparisons; measurement details are published in the product specifications.

How to Evaluate a Red Light Therapy Panel?

As consumers compare devices, five criteria repeatedly show up in buying decisions:

Wavelength and LED transparency: Look for exact wavelengths listed, including whether a device includes 1064nm for deeper-targeted sessions. Find out exactly what percentage of the total LEDs have that wavelength.Output at a stated distance: Output numbers are most useful when measured at a stated distance so you can compare devices consistently.Coverage and ergonomics: Panel size and setup determine whether you can use it comfortably on the areas you care about and how easy it is to move from one place to another.Usability and repeatability: Controls and programs matter because consistency is a practical part of real routines.Warranty and returns: Clear policies reduce risk and help buyers choose the right size and setup based upon their needs.





Helio Cure's lineup was designed around these criteria, with a wavelength stack that includes 1064nm, multiple panel sizes, stated output at a defined distance, and a Zero Blue Light design.





Why Helio Cure Devices are Best for the Modern Homes

Helio Cure has moved beyond the "medical device" look, offering sleek, user-friendly panels that fit into a daily lifestyle routine.



Smart & Simple: Touchscreen controls with five pre-set goals: Face/Skin, Pain Relief, Weight Management, Hair Restoration, and Brain Health.

Safety First: Zero EMF emissions at use distance, flicker-free drivers, and fully FDA-registered.

Powerhouse Performance: Delivering a massive 69 mW/cm2 of irradiance at 12 inches, providing excellent dosage in shorter sessions. Versatile Sizing: Ranging from the travel-friendly Helio Spark (perfect for targeted facial treatment) to the full-body Helio Nova wall panel, Helio Cure offers something for everyone.





Pricing, Warranty, and Availability

Helio Cure red light therapy devices are available now at with immediate shipping. Each device includes a 60-day risk-free return policy and a 3-year warranty.





Launch Pricing:







Helio Spark (targeted areas and traveling): $549

Helio Glow (half body coverage): $1,349

Helio Blaze (full body coverage): $2,799 Helio Nova (full body pro / max coverage): $4,799

About Helio Cure

Helio Cure builds home-use red light therapy panels designed to support structured

photobiomodulation routines. Helio Cure is on a mission to bring professional-grade recovery out of the clinic and into the living room. By combining cutting-edge semiconductor technology with established photobiomodulation research, Helio Cure creates devices that are safe, effective, and built for real life. The company's red light therapy device lineup includes a 1064nm wavelength channel alongside five additional wavelengths and is built with a Zero Blue Light design focused on usability and consistency.

Note: Helio Cure products are wellness devices intended to support general wellness routines. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Sara Cemin

Head of Customer Relations, Helio



