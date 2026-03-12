403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Socal Taco Week Returns April 19-26, Expanding Across Los Angeles And Orange County
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The second annual SoCal Taco Week returns April 19-26, 2026, expanding across Los Angeles and Orange County after the overwhelming success of last year's inaugural event. Organized by SoCal Food & Beverage, the eight-day culinary celebration brings together taco lovers, local restaurants, and culinary tastemakers to spotlight the depth, diversity, and creativity of Southern California's vibrant taco culture.
Organized by SoCal Food & Beverage, a California-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, SoCal Taco Week unites participating restaurants across Los Angeles and Orange County to spotlight the depth, diversity, and innovation within the region's taco scene. From traditional street tacos, baja, Oaxacan, Sonoran-style tacos to modern interpretations and plant-based creations, the event highlights the flavors, cultures, and entrepreneurs that make Southern California one of the most dynamic taco destinations in the country. Check out the PROMO VIDEO.
“SoCal Taco Week is more than a food event,” said Leysla Rubino, Executive Director of SoCal Food & Beverage and organizer of the initiative.“It's a platform designed to elevate independent restaurants, celebrate cultural culinary heritage, and connect communities through meaningful dining experiences.”
“We're super excited to participate in this unique event as it's the perfect chance to share our restaurant with even more taco lovers," added Chef Ismael Miramontes, owner of La Chancla in Long Beach. "It's awesome to see the Southern California community come together to support restaurants like ours during an especially challenging time for all restaurants."
HOW IT WORKS:
Participating restaurants will offer exclusive Taco Week specials at accessible price points, inviting diners to explore new spots or revisit neighborhood favorites. Guests can discover participating locations at SoCalTacoWeek.
An exciting highlight of the week is the Golden Taco Awards, where diners vote for their favorite participating taco. Three restaurants will earn top honors based on public votes, recognizing excellence and community support.
50+ restaurants are expected to participate, including multi-location brands and beloved local taquerias. Early participants include:
.Avila's El Ranchito
.El Charro
.Descanso
.Teddy's Red Tacos
.Salt & Lime
.TacoMPadre
.Taco Shore
.Sol Agave
.Komo's Cocina
.Chronic Tacos
.Jimmy E's Bar & Grill
.La Chancla Mexican Grill
.Coyote Grill
.Casa Ramos
.The Lobster Guys
Additional restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks.
Taquerias, taco-centric restaurants, food trucks interested in participating may register online at register-for-socal-taco-week/. The registration deadline is March 30, 2026. Partnership and sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For media inquiries, partnerships, or participation details, contact:
Leysla Rubino
...
(702) 927-2612
About SoCal Food & Beverage:
SoCal Food & Beverage is a California-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and empowering the restaurant community through marketing, public relations, fundraisers, and large-scale culinary initiatives. The organization produces region-wide events that connect communities with local food businesses while driving economic impact and awareness.
For more information, visit
Tax ID: 84-2641039
Organized by SoCal Food & Beverage, a California-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, SoCal Taco Week unites participating restaurants across Los Angeles and Orange County to spotlight the depth, diversity, and innovation within the region's taco scene. From traditional street tacos, baja, Oaxacan, Sonoran-style tacos to modern interpretations and plant-based creations, the event highlights the flavors, cultures, and entrepreneurs that make Southern California one of the most dynamic taco destinations in the country. Check out the PROMO VIDEO.
“SoCal Taco Week is more than a food event,” said Leysla Rubino, Executive Director of SoCal Food & Beverage and organizer of the initiative.“It's a platform designed to elevate independent restaurants, celebrate cultural culinary heritage, and connect communities through meaningful dining experiences.”
“We're super excited to participate in this unique event as it's the perfect chance to share our restaurant with even more taco lovers," added Chef Ismael Miramontes, owner of La Chancla in Long Beach. "It's awesome to see the Southern California community come together to support restaurants like ours during an especially challenging time for all restaurants."
HOW IT WORKS:
Participating restaurants will offer exclusive Taco Week specials at accessible price points, inviting diners to explore new spots or revisit neighborhood favorites. Guests can discover participating locations at SoCalTacoWeek.
An exciting highlight of the week is the Golden Taco Awards, where diners vote for their favorite participating taco. Three restaurants will earn top honors based on public votes, recognizing excellence and community support.
50+ restaurants are expected to participate, including multi-location brands and beloved local taquerias. Early participants include:
.Avila's El Ranchito
.El Charro
.Descanso
.Teddy's Red Tacos
.Salt & Lime
.TacoMPadre
.Taco Shore
.Sol Agave
.Komo's Cocina
.Chronic Tacos
.Jimmy E's Bar & Grill
.La Chancla Mexican Grill
.Coyote Grill
.Casa Ramos
.The Lobster Guys
Additional restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks.
Taquerias, taco-centric restaurants, food trucks interested in participating may register online at register-for-socal-taco-week/. The registration deadline is March 30, 2026. Partnership and sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For media inquiries, partnerships, or participation details, contact:
Leysla Rubino
...
(702) 927-2612
About SoCal Food & Beverage:
SoCal Food & Beverage is a California-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and empowering the restaurant community through marketing, public relations, fundraisers, and large-scale culinary initiatives. The organization produces region-wide events that connect communities with local food businesses while driving economic impact and awareness.
For more information, visit
Tax ID: 84-2641039
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment