Drone Falls Near Dubai Financial District After Iran Threats

MENAFN - Jordan Times) DUBAI - A drone fell near Dubai's financial district on Thursday, an AFP journalist saw, a day after some companies evacuated the area following threats from Iran against economic targets linked to the US and Israel.

On Wednesday, US banking giant Citi, consultancies Deloitte and PwC, as well as other firms closed their offices or told employees to leave, mainly in Dubai's financial district, sources told AFP.

It followed threats from Tehran in the wake of a reported US-Israeli attack on a bank in Iran.

Dubai is a major financial hub in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates has borne the brunt of Iran's attacks against its Gulf neighbours since the war erupted on February 28.

Authorities in the city said a drone attack in the Al Bada'a area caused falling debris to hit the facade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road -- a key thoroughfare that runs close to Dubai's International Financial Centre.

An AFP journalist saw the wreckage of a fallen drone near a building in the area.

Another correspondent heard explosions and saw clouds of smoke rise above Al Bada'a, which dissipated shortly after.

The Dubai government's Media Office said in statements on X that there were no casualties.

Iran has taken aim at US assets but also civilian infrastructure including airports and ports around the Gulf in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks that decimated its leadership.

Further north in Kuwait, drone strikes caused damage at the international airport, civil aviation authorities said, but there were no casualties.

The facility has come under fire several times since Iran began its bombing campaign.

The Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran's attacks since the Middle East war began, with 24 people killed in the region including seven US service members and 11 civilians.