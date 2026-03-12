Hyperlight Introduces 145 Ghz Reference Modulators To Enable 448Gbps Per Lane Datacom And 260Gbaud Telecom Development -...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--HyperLight Corporation, creator of the TFLN ChipletTM platform, today announced the release of its, expanding the company's high-speed modulator portfolio. The new device is designed for ultra-wide modulation bandwidth, high signal fidelity, and stable operation control, enabling 448 Gbps per lane intensity-modulated-direct-detection (IMDD), 260 GBaud coherent links, and broadband RF photonics systems.

As symbol rates and analog bandwidth requirements continue to rise across data center interconnects, AI-driven photonics infrastructure, and laboratory test environments, system architects increasingly require high-performance intensity modulators with more than 130 GHz bandwidth, while remaining practical to deploy. HyperLight's 145 GHz IM addresses these requirements with greater than 145 GHz bandwidth, a compact packaged form factor, and a 0.8 mm RF connector interface engineered for high-frequency integration.

The 145 GHz Packaged IM is offered across multiple wavelength bands - O-, C-, and L-band and 1μm - supporting broad deployment scenarios in test and system prototyping where wavelength flexibility is important. The product integrates polarization-maintaining (PM) optical fiber and is designed to deliver high extinction ratio, helping improve modulation contrast and measurement clarity in demanding lab and system validation workflows.

The 145 GHz packaged IM incorporates Telcordia qualified TFLN PICs that features industry leading reliability. In addition, the 145 GHz IM is engineered for high optical and RF power handling, enabling use cases that push wideband modulation performance while maintaining robust operation.

“The industry is pushing beyond 100 GHz, and customers need packaged modulators they can trust at those bandwidths,” said Mian Zhang, CEO of HyperLight.“Developing an ultrahigh performance and reliable 145 GHz photonics technology has been a major challenge for the industry. We manufactured 145 GHz intensity modulator by leveraging our industry leading, TFLN Chiplet platform that is anchored on high bandwidth datacom and telecom high-volume applications. Our packaged modulator products give our customers early and reliable access to next-generation high bandwidth photonics capabilities.”

HyperLight's 145 GHz Packaged IMs are now available in O-, C-, and L-band configurations. 1μ m- band configuration is available for pre-ordering. For product details and ordering inquiries, please visit:

About HyperLight

HyperLight delivers high-performance integrated photonics solutions based on thin-film lithium niobate technology. The company combines the electro-optic advantages of TFLN with scalable manufacturing, test, and integration to enable next-generation optical engines for AI data centers, telecom and metro networks, and emerging photonics markets.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink