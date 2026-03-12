Jordanian-Syrian Coordination To Combat Terrorism And Smuggling, With Joint Condemnation Of Iranian And Israeli Aggressions.

MENAFN - Amman Net) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa received today Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, and the Director of General Intelligence, Major General Ahmed Husni, in the presence of the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad al-Shaibani.

Safadi conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to the President, along with a message affirming the Kingdom's support for sisterly Syria and its commitment to strengthening the historic brotherly relations between the two nations. For his part, the Syrian President sent his greetings to His Majesty, emphasizing the depth of these ties and the desire to expand cooperation across various fields to serve the interests of both peoples.

Safadi, Huneiti, and Husni held extensive talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Head of the Syrian General Intelligence Service Hussein al-Salama, focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The discussions covered defense and security cooperation, with both delegations reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and weapons through institutionalized joint mechanisms. Both Safadi and al-Shaibani expressed satisfaction with the steady progress of bilateral relations and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in vital sectors, including economy, trade, transport, water, energy, defense, and security.

The two ministers instructed liaison officials at their respective foreign ministries to prepare for the second session of the Higher Coordination Council in Amman soon, following the council's first meeting held on May 20, 2025.

During the meeting, Safadi reiterated Jordan's absolute support for the Syrian government's reconstruction, recovery, and development efforts, based on principles that ensure Syria's unity, security, stability, sovereignty, and the rights of all Syrian citizens.

The meeting also addressed the dangerous regional escalation and Iranian attacks on Arab countries, discussing prospects for restoring calm and activating diplomacy to establish security. Both Safadi and al-Shaibani renewed their condemnation of the unjustified Iranian attacks on Jordanian territory and sisterly Gulf states.

Furthermore, the ministers condemned the repeated Israeli attacks and raids on Syria, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty. They emphasized that such actions destabilize regional security and violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, demanding an immediate Israeli withdrawal to the disengagement lines.

The two ministers agreed to maintain high-level coordination and consultation on all bilateral and regional fronts.