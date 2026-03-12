6 Outstanding Artworks At TEFAF Maastricht 2026 Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) TEFAF Maastricht 2026 Brings Monet's Vernon Church, a Late Zaha Hadid Bench, and an Early Henry Moore into Sharp Focus

TEFAF Maastricht 2026 is once again proving how quickly the fair can shift your sense of time: one moment you are reading weather in a Claude Monet sky, the next you are tracing the grain of a Henry Moore carving, and then you are standing before a Zaha Hadid bench that behaves like sculpture.

Among the notable presentations this year, London dealer Alon Zakaim Fine Art is drawing attention with two paintings by Claude Monet (French, 1840–1926), both made in 1894 and both centered on the church at Vernon. Titled“Église de Vernon, Soleil, 1894.” and“L'église de Vernon, temps gris, 1894.”, the works offer a concise lesson in Monet's serial approach: the motif remains stable while light and atmosphere reorganize the entire picture.

The pairing is especially resonant at TEFAF, where connoisseurship often hinges on close looking. Here, the difference between sun and gray weather is not merely descriptive. It becomes structural, changing the temperature of the palette and the rhythm of the brushwork, and reminding viewers how Monet could make a single façade feel newly invented from one canvas to the next.

A very different kind of reinvention is on view at David Gill Gallery, which is showing Zaha Hadid's (Iraqi-British, 1950–2016) Double Seat Bench“UltraStellar” (2016). Presented as part of Hadid's final collection for the design-focused gallery, the bench transforms a utilitarian object into a fluid, outward-thrusting form that splits in opposing directions. It is the sort of piece that reads as architecture in miniature: a controlled sweep of volume that suggests motion even at rest.

Sculpture, too, is commanding attention. Osborne Samuel is presenting“Figure, 1932” by Henry Moore (British, 1898–1986), an early beechwood carving that rewards the kind of slow inspection TEFAF encourages. The small figure is distilled into swelling, simplified forms, with torso and limbs merging into smooth volumes while the surface retains a tactile warmth. Gallery co-founder Peter Osborne described Moore's achievement as taking something that can appear“relatively inanimate” at first glance and making it unmistakably figurative.

The Moore selection lands at a moment of renewed market and institutional focus. The artist's“King and Queen (1952–53)” has just set a new auction record, and a major outdoor presentation of his work is slated to open in London this summer. Against that backdrop,“Figure, 1932” reads not as a minor early work but as a key to Moore's later language: rounded contours that suggest anatomy while also recalling pebbles, bones, and weathered landscapes.

Taken together, these highlights capture TEFAF Maastricht's particular strength. The fair does not simply juxtapose periods; it stages a conversation between them, asking viewers to move from Impressionist perception to modernist touch to contemporary design's sculptural ambition - and to notice what carries across the centuries when the objects are this exacting.