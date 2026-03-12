Investornewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Initiates First Clinical Site For Phase Iia Trial Of ONP-002 In Australia

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics using proprietary intranasal delivery technology, announced it has completed the first site initiation visit for its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating ONP-002 in Australia. The milestone formally launches clinical trial operations at the first of three planned sites, with staff training, protocol orientation and regulatory documentation completed. The randomized, placebo-controlled study will enroll 40 patients presenting with acute concussion or mild traumatic brain injury, with the first dose administered within 12 hours of injury to evaluate safety, tolerability and preliminary clinical signals. The remaining two trial sites are currently completing Research Governance Office reviews following earlier Human Research Ethics Committee approval and are expected to activate soon, positioning all three sites to begin patient enrollment and dosing in the near term.

To view the full press release, visit

ABOUT ORAGENICS

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal drug delivery technology. The Company's lead candidate, ONP-002, is a first-in-class intranasal neurosteroid in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of concussion and mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) - conditions affecting an estimated 69 million people globally each year with no approved pharmacological treatment. Oragenics' intranasal delivery platform is designed to enable rapid, non-invasive delivery of therapeutics directly to the brain by bypassing the blood-brain barrier. The Company is exploring broadening its CNS pipeline strategy through both internal development and strategic business development. For more information, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OGEN are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN