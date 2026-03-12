MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research confirms sub-1-hour quote response times, 98% supplier commitment, and prototype-first demand, from the platform that connects international buyers directly to China's verified factory network

Shanghai, Shanghai Municipality, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haizol, the Shanghai-based RFQ marketplace connecting international buyers with verified Chinese manufacturers for custom parts, today published the Haizol China CNC Machining Industry Report 2026, the most comprehensive independently audited dataset on China's CNC machining industry to date. The report is based on audits of 456 CNC machining facilities conducted in 2026, and 1,118 real supplier quotes generated from 60 live buyer RFQs submitted through Haizol's platform between January 30, 2026 to February 6, 2026.

The data directly challenges the assumption that China's CNC machining market is primarily a mass-production ecosystem. Across 60 RFQs, 43.3% were for prototype quantities of just 1–5 units - the single largest demand tier in the dataset - while 63.3% of all demand was for orders of 50 units or fewer. Despite this small-batch orientation, the median time from RFQ submission to first supplier quote was 0.95 hours, with 90% of buyers receiving their first quote within six hours.

"The misconception that China only serves mass production is outdated. Haizol's platform data shows 43.3% of all RFQs are for 1–5 unit prototypes, and these orders attract highly competitive quotes. International buyers are discovering what many Asian buyers have known for years: China's CNC ecosystem is built for rapid iteration, not just scale."

- Viktor Häggström, Marketing Manager, Haizol

Additional Key Findings

· Geographic concentration: Three provinces - Jiangsu (30.3%), Guangdong (28.9%), and Zhejiang (23.0%) - account for 82.2% of China's CNC machining capacity.

· Volume discounts: 99.6% of suppliers offering multi-tier pricing provide systematic discounts - averaging 37.4% at mid-tier and 53.8% at the highest volume tier - yet only 25% of buyers in the dataset requested multi-tier pricing.

· Advanced capability: 38.8% of audited factories operate 5-axis milling equipment from brands including DMG MORI, Mazak, and Makino, documented by machine serial number.

· Western buyer growth: Google Ads Keyword Planner data shows China-focused CNC machining searches grew 212% in North America and 58% in South America between 2023 and 2025, outpacing baseline CNC search growth by 2.8x and 5.3x respectively.

"Fewer than a quarter of RFQs on Haizol specify multiple quantity tiers, but when buyers do, they unlock 37-54% discounts that are already baked into supplier pricing models. It's one sentence in the RFQ that can save more than weeks of negotiation."

- Viktor Häggström, Marketing Manager, Haizol

About the Report

The Haizol China CNC Machining Industry Report 2026 draws on three primary data sources: factory audits of 456 CNC machining facilities across China in 2026, with equipment documented by serial number and certifications verified against issuing body records; 60 live RFQs generating 1,118 competitive supplier quotes on Haizol's platform (January 30–February 6, 2026); and Google Ads Keyword Planner regional search data comparing January–December 2023 to January–December 2025. The full China CNC industry report is available at haizol.

About Haizol

Haizol is the leading platform connecting international buyers with verified custom manufacturers across China. Founded in 2015 to solve the trust and transparency gap in global manufacturing sourcing, Haizol operates China's largest independently audited supplier database. The platform cover CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, injection moulding, die casting, and more than 20 other manufacturing processes.

Haizol is an RFQ-based manufacturing sourcing marketplace that gives buyers access to competitive quotes from audited Chinese manufacturers, typically within hours, supporting projects from single-unit prototypes to high-volume production runs.

Press Inquiries

Viktor Häggström

...

+1 323-675-0856



2-3F, Block 67, No. 421 Hongcao Road, Hongcao Building, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China