Hybrid Software Group PLC Reports 2025 Results With 17% Increase In Adjusted Operating Profit And 252% Increase In Net Cash
|For the year ended 31 December
|In thousands of euros
|2025
|2024
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|54,372
|51,501
|Operating profit / (loss)
|5,273
|(3,090)
|Profit / (Loss) before tax
|4,355
|(3,361)
|Tax (expense) / credit
|(118)
|653
|Profit / (Loss) from continuing operations
|4,237
|(2,708)
|Loss on sale of discontinued operation, net of tax
|-
|(120)
|Profit / (Loss) for the period
|4,237
|(2,828)
|EBITDA - continuing operations
|12,649
|11,989
|Adjusted operating profit - continuing operations
|8,455
|7,204
|Adjusted net profit - continuing operations
|7,009
|6,952
|Basic earnings per share (euro) - continuing operations
|0.13
|(0.09)
|Adjusted net basic earnings per share (euro) - continuing operations
|0.21
|0.21
|Cash and cash equivalents
|14,460
|9,513
|Loans & borrowings
|(3,862)
|(6,500)
|Net cash
|10,598
|3,013
The consolidated pre-tax result for continuing operations was a profit of €4.36 million compared with a loss of €3.36 million in 2024. The increase in the profit of €7.72 million is due to:
- an increase in revenue of €2.87 million; a decrease in cost of sales of €0.43 million; an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of €1.31 million a decrease in the impairment of goodwill of €6.28 million; an increase in research and development expenses of €0.50 million; a decrease in other operating expenses of €0.07 million; an increase in other income of €0.52 million; a decrease in net finance expenses of €0.46 million; and an increase in foreign exchange losses of €1.10 million.
Gross profit for the period increased to 86% of revenue (2024: 84%), primarily due to the lower mix of printing electronics related sales during the year, which have a lower level of gross margin than software because of their manufacturing costs.
Included in selling, general and administrative expenses is amortisation of €1.00 million (2024: €0.90 million) related to intangible assets recognised as a result of acquisitions.
In 2025 the Group recorded a goodwill impairment charge of €nil million (2024: €6.28 million) in aggregate (see Note 16).
Research and development expenses include the capitalisation and amortisation of internally generated intangible assets and the amortisation of certain intangible assets recognised as a result of acquisitions. During the period there was a net capitalisation of development expenditure of €0.98 million (2024: €0.53 million) and amortisation of acquired intangible assets of €4.30 million (2024: €4.57 million).
The net capitalisation of development expenditure was comprised of €3.30 million (2024: €3.45 million) of capitalised expenditure less €2.32 million (2024: €2.92 million) of amortisation.
Total operating expenses decreased by €5.07 million, or 10.90% compared to the same period in the prior year. When you exclude the goodwill impairment of €6.28 million in the prior year, total operating expenses increased by €1.21 million, or 3.01% compared to the same period in the prior year.
Foreign exchange gains and losses are primarily due to the revaluation of currency balances held at the balance sheet date and the change in exchange rates during the year.
The Company presents EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and adjusted profit when reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate the Group's results in a manner that focuses on what the Group believes to be its underlying business operations. The Group's management believes that the inclusion of adjusted financial results provides consistency and comparability with past reports.
Additional commentary and analysis of the Company's consolidated results for the year ending 31 December 2025 can be found in the annual report and financial statements.
The full document is available to download from the financial reports section of the Company's web site at: . Should you wish to receive a printed copy of the annual report, please send an e-mail to ...p or make your request in writing, for the attention of the Company's Chief Financial Officer, to 2030 Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, Cambridge, CB23 6DW, UK.
Annual General Meeting
The Company will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 13 May 2026. The official notice of the meeting will be available on the Company's website at: .
About Hybrid Software Group
Hybrid Software Group PLC, headquartered in Cambridge, UK and listed on Euronext Brussels (ticker: HYSG ) is a leading developer of software and electronics for labels & packaging and industrial print manufacturing. Customers include consumer packaged goods companies, prepress service agencies, labels & packaging converters, commercial printers and original equipment manufacturers worldwide.
Its subsidiaries include the labels & packaging artwork management & prepress software developer HYBRID Software, colour technology expert ColorLogic, printing software developer Hybrid Software Helix, industrial printhead driver solutions specialist Meteor Inkjet, pre-press workflow developer Xitron and integration specialist Conics.
Contacts
|Floris De Ruyck
|Joachim Van Hemelen
|Legal Counsel & Investor Relations Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
|Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
|Email: ...p
|Email: ...p
