Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Organises 35 Meetings With Business Groups And Councils To Support Private Sector Resilience

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has recently organised 35 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils under its umbrella. The meetings aimed to align joint efforts in light of current conditions, better understand the needs of different sectors, and explore effective ways to support companies, and strengthen their competitiveness.

The meetings form part of a series of engagements held by the chamber with Business Groups and Business Councils to discuss the current business landscape and outlook amid ongoing developments, as well as practical ways to strengthen the readiness of economic sectors to adapt effectively to global changes. These efforts are aimed at supporting the sustainable growth of businesses, enhancing operational efficiency, and reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global hub for trade and investment.

Representatives of the participating Business Groups and Councils reaffirmed their strong confidence in the resilience of Dubai's economy and the emirate's ability to successfully navigate global developments. They also praised the government's continued efforts to create new opportunities for growth and strengthen the competitiveness of the business community amid changing circumstances.

Participants highlighted the close partnership between Dubai's public and private sectors, which has consistently proven its value in supporting the development of the emirate's ecosystem, enhancing the attractiveness of the business environment, and boosting private sector efficiency in a way that sustains economic momentum and drives growth across priority sectors.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated:“The strong partnership between the public and private sectors is a decisive factor in ensuring sustainable economic growth, enhancing global competitiveness, and reinforcing the international business community's confidence in Dubai as a leading hub for growth and high-value investment opportunities.”

His Excellency added:“Dubai Chambers remains committed to strengthening collaboration with the private sector, providing the necessary support to enhance the resilience of the local business ecosystem, and enabling companies to operate with greater flexibility and efficiency. We are dedicated to safeguarding the interests of the business community in a way that supports the long-term growth and competitiveness of the national economy and reinforces Dubai's pivotal role in the global trade and investment landscape, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). At Dubai Chambers, we work to communicate the challenges facing the private sector to the relevant government authorities and help identify solutions that ensure the sustainability and competitiveness of the business community.”

The meetings organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce included sessions with Business Councils representing companies and investors operating in the emirate from specific countries. These included the American Business Council, Netherlands Business Council, British Business Council, Turkish Business Council, Hellenic Business Council, South African Business Council, Pakistan Business Council, Indian Business & Professional Council, Chinese Business Council, and Philippines Business Council.

The chamber also met with several Business Groups representing the interests of specific sectors in the emirate, including real estate brokerage and property management; real estate development; facilities management; building materials; steel manufacturing; construction technology; perfumes, cosmetics and hygiene; retail; clinics; restaurants; fruit and vegetable trading; hotels; holiday homes; intellectual property rights; staffing; deliveries; postal and courier services; education; travel and tour agencies; food and beverage manufacturing; community pharmacies; recycling; supply chain and logistics; autoparts and accessories; advertising; and jewellery.

Safeguarding the interests of the business community remains a key priority for Dubai Chamber of Commerce, reflecting its commitment to strengthening private sector participation and enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai's economy. This includes strengthening the role of Business Groups in supporting the development of regulatory frameworks and improving the business environment across diverse sectors.

Business Groups and Business Councils play an important role in supporting the growth of Dubai's commercial and economic activity by representing a wide range of sectors, facilitating constructive dialogue between the business community and relevant government entities, and contributing to efforts to enhance the business environment and support the emirate's sustainable economic growth.

