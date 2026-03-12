Psychedelic Drugs Market Trends And Global Forecasts Report 2026-2035: 45+ Developers Advance Ketamine And Psilocybin Therapies With Expanding Clinical Trials And Rising Regulatory Momentum
The global psychedelic drugs market is expected to grow from USD 3.19 billion in the current year to USD 12.89 billion, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.
Psychedelic disorders are mental health issues defined by persistent perceptual disturbances following the use of psychedelic substances, especially hallucinogen persisting perception disorder (HPPD). HPPD involves persistent visual phenomena such as visual snow, trails, and altered motion perception, which are not part of another mental or medical condition and cause significant distress.
Psychedelic disorders, in addition to other mental health issues, are projected to lead to worldwide productivity losses surpassing USD 1 trillion each year. Recent data suggests that the pandemic intensified existing trends, especially among younger women, with rates rising 130% quicker for teenagers and 57% quicker for young adults after the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 2022, antidepressants ranked as the third most prevalent category of prescribed medications.
The WHO states that there are numerous obstacles for effectively treating depression and other mental health disorders including insufficient understanding of these conditions, ongoing social stigma, incorrect diagnoses, and limited effective treatments. Due to such difficulties, an increase in clinical research emphasizes the treatment possibilities of psychedelic compounds for mental health issues such as depression. Researchers suggest that when given in suitable doses, psychedelics may assist in alleviating certain severe psychological effects in patients.
Psychedelic compounds have been shown to affect multiple neurotransmitter systems, including those related to serotonin, acetylcholine, norepinephrine, and dopamine. At present, various participants in the pharmaceutical sector are involved in research of both natural and synthetic derivatives of psychedelic compounds. The market for psychedelic drugs is expected to experience significant growth in the next decade.
Global Psychedelic Drugs Market: Key Insights
- More than 45 players from across the world presently claim to be engaged in the development and evaluation of therapeutic candidates based on a number of psychedelic compounds, such as ketamine and psilocybin. The pipeline features product candidates based on a variety of psychedelic drug classes, which are being investigated for a wide range of target disease indications and have different routes of administration. Despite its potential for misuse, psilocybin (33%) is an important class of chemical compounds with substantial therapeutic value; several companies are engaged in exploring its use in mainstream healthcare. Majority (60%) of the psychedelic therapeutics are designed for oral administration; there are certain candidates that are available in formulations that are intended for intranasal and intravenous dosing. From a global perspective, this industry is anticipated to evolve significantly over the next few years as federal / regional regulators in different nations are gradually convinced of the clinical significance of this product class. Several organizations, having realized the untapped opportunity within this emerging segment of psychedelic therapeutics, have awarded grants of over USD 275 million across 500+ instances. The number of grants awarded to stakeholders in this domain (in the US) has increased at a CAGR of 5%; more than 45% of the total amount was awarded under the R01 mechanism. The field has witnessed the involvement of various sponsor institutes from within the NIH; of all the involved departments, the participation of the NIMH, NIDA, NIGMS, and NIAAA was observed to be relatively more prominent. The word cloud represents the area of interest of research organizations within this emerging domain; indications such as depression and posttraumatic stress disorder have garnered significant attention. Several trials evaluating various psychedelic compounds against a wide range of therapeutic indications have been registered in the recent past. The growing interest is also reflected in the partnership activity; a number of different types of deals involving various drug classes have been established across multiple geographies. Majority of the partnerships were focused on development of psilocybin (42%), followed by ketamine (19%). In fact, the first ketamine analogue, SPRAVATO, was approved for treatment of resistant depression. A number of deals that involved key industry stakeholders were focused on therapy candidates for substance use disorders and neurological conditions, such as major depressive disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder. Presently, North American companies are actively consolidating their indigenous presence through strategic acquisitions; key value drivers behind such deals include both portfolio and geographical expansion. A number of eminent scientists from renowned universities have emerged as key opinion leaders in this domain, owing to their active involvement in clinical development efforts related to interventions based on psychedelics. Future market size, based on revenue reported from the sales of marketed and late-stage psychedelic-based therapies, is anticipated to be distributed across different therapeutic areas and key geographical regions. In fact, opinions from industry experts confirm the vast potential of this segment; the overall opportunity is well distributed across the various natural / synthetically derived substances and routes of administration.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How many companies are currently engaged in this market? Which are the leading companies in this market? What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market? What is the current and future market size? What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Companies, Organisations, and Universities
- Absolem Health Acres Agricultural Canada Ajou University Allevio Pain Management Clinic Alphamind Brands Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood Foundation AltMed Capital Ambroise-Pare Hospital Apricus Biosciences Artisan Growers Assiut University ATAI Life Sciences Avadel Pharmaceuticals Baylor College of Medicine Beijing Tiantan Hospital Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brown University BurstIQ CaaMTech Cairo University Carilion Clinic Cedars-Sinai Celon Pharma Center Hospitalier de Cayenne Andree Rosemon Centre Hospitalier de Valenciennes Champignon Brands Children's Hospital & Medical Center China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences Cleveland Clinic Columbia University COMPASS Pathways Complete Phytochemical Solutions Cooper University Health Care Copenhagen University Hospital Cukurova University Cybin Cyclica DemeRx Develco Pharma Schweiz Dosed Wellness Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ehave Eleusis Benefit Emory University Entheogenix Biosciences Entheon Biomedical Erciyes University Erzincan Binali Yildirim University Federal University of Santa Catarina Field Trip Health Flamel Technologies Frontier Neurochem Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute Ghent University Hospital Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals Grenoble Alpes University Hospital Guangzhou Women and Children's Medical Center Gui de Chauliac Hospital Harvard Medical School Harvard University Hollister Biosciences Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre Hospital Universitari Sant Joan de Reus Icahn School of Medicine Imperial College London Infan Industria Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional Inonu University Institute of Basic Research in Clinical Medicine Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social International Center for Ethnobotanical Education, Research, and Service iX Biopharma James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center Janssen Pharmaceuticals Jazz Pharmaceuticals JBR Clinical Research Johns Hopkins University Kingdom Brands KK Women's and Children's Hospital Klarisana Klinik Barmelweid Lindner Center of HOPE Lotus Clinical Research Lund University Maastricht University Maimonides Medical Center Makerere University Massachusetts General Hospital Mayo Clinic Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research McGill University Medical College of Wisconsin Medical University of Gdansk Medical University of South Carolina Medical University of Vienna Medrio MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center Miami University MindMed Mind Mental Health Technologies Mindset Pharma Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System MJ MedTech Montpellier University Hospital Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Mycology Ventures Mycotopia Therapy (subsidiary of Ehave) Mydecine Group (subsidiary of NewLeaf Brands) MyLifeID Nanjing University Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research National Center for Research and Development National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery National Institute of Mental Health National Institute of Nursing Research National Institute on Drug Abuse Nationwide Children's Hospital NeonMind Biosciences Neurocentrx Pharma NeuroRx New Hanover Regional Medical Center NewLeaf Brands Northwestern University Novo Formulations Numinus Wellness New York University Grossman School of Medicine NYU Langone Health Octarine Bio Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Orphan Medical Orthogonal Thinker Paijat-Hame Welfare Association Parc de Salut Mar Peking University First Hospital Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Perception Neuroscience (subsidiary of ATAI Life Sciences) Pharmaron Pontifical Catholic University of Sao Paulo Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Providence Care Hospital Psilocin Pharma (subsidiary of Revive Therapeutics) PsyBio Therapeutics PsychedeliTech (subsidiay of Ehave) Psygen Psytech PureTech Health Radboud University Regions Hospital Revive Therapeutics Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey Saint Louis University Sansero Life Sciences Seelos Therapeutics Seoul National University Hospital Sevigne Private Hospital Shalvata Mental Health Center Shenox Pharmaceuticals Signant Health Small Pharma Spital Limmattal St. Justine's Hospital St. Luke's Hospital St. Michael's Hospital St. Patrick's University Hospital Stanford University Swiss Medical Society for Psycholytic Therapy Syntac Therapeutics Taipei City Hospital Target Health Tassili Life Sciences The Brooklyn Hospital Center The Cleveland Clinic The Emmes Company The Lundquist Institute The Neuroscience Center The University of Alabama at Birmingham The University of Hong Kong The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston The Vanguard Group The Wellness Clinic TheraPsil Toronto Centre for Psychedelic Science Translational Life Sciences UCB Pharma Universal Ibogaine Universidad Autonoma de Madrid Universidad de Antioquia Universitair Ziekenhuis Leuven Universitat Rovira i Virgili Universitatsspital Basel Universite de Tunis El Manar Universite Paris Descartes Universiti Sains Malaysia University College London University Health Network, Toronto University Hospital Basel University Hospital of Clermont-Ferrand University of Alabama at Birmingham University of Arizona University of Bonn University of British Columbia University of California University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli University of Chicago University of Cincinnati University of Eastern Finland University of Greifswald University of Iowa Health Care University of Manchester University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey University of Miami University of Michigan University of New Mexico University of New South Wales University of Oulu University of Rochester University of Sao Paulo University of Southern California University of Texas University of Toledo Medical Center University of Toronto University of Utah University of Washington Department of Family Medicine University of Wisconsin University of Zurich UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Usona Institute VA Connecticut Healthcare System VA Loma Linda Healthcare System Verrian Ontario Vyera Pharmaceuticals Washington University West Virginia University Wonkwang University Worldwide Clinical Trials Wuhan General Group Yale University
