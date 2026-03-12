Regkirona (Celltrion: Regdanvimab) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities include the ongoing demand for antiviral preparedness, expansion of monoclonal antibody platforms, rising emphasis on high-risk patient protection, personalized medicine's influence, and technological advancements like inhalation-based delivery. The Asia-Pacific region presents significant growth potential.

The growth in the historic period was primarily driven by the emergency authorization of COVID-19 antibody therapies, rapid scale-up of biologic production, and expansion of hospital-based COVID treatment. Government procurement programs and the expansion of infectious disease clinical infrastructure also played critical roles.

Looking to the future, market growth will likely be bolstered by ongoing demand for antiviral preparedness, expansion of monoclonal antibody platforms, and investments in pandemic response infrastructure. There is also an increasing focus on immunocompromised patient protection and the development of next-generation antiviral antibodies. Key trends include the growing use of monoclonal antibodies in infectious diseases, early intervention strategies for COVID-19, and the enhanced integration with hospital treatment protocols.

The increasing awareness of personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the Regkirona (regdanvimab) market. Supported by advancements in genomics and improved diagnostic technologies, personalized medicine enables customized treatment plans geared towards enhancing effectiveness. Regkirona targets COVID-19 treatment based on specific patient characteristics, contributing to better outcomes. This trend is expected to further fuel the market, as evidenced by the rise in FDA-approved personalized treatments for rare diseases from 2022 to 2023.

Focusing on therapeutics for immunocompromised patients is another key growth driver. With a growing global population of individuals with compromised immune systems, there is an increasing need for direct-acting therapeutic protection. Regkirona, offering rapid antibody-based protection, addresses this demand effectively-a necessity underscored by statistics showing significant COVID-19 hospitalizations among immunocompromised individuals in the U.S.

Technological advancements, particularly in inhalation-based antibody delivery, are providing companies with competitive edges. This innovative approach allows monoclonal antibodies to be administered directly to the respiratory tract, significantly increasing local potency while reducing systemic exposure. Developments like Inhalon Biopharma's nebulized formulation of regdanvimab, achieve higher antibody concentrations in the respiratory tract with a lower systemic dose.

The regkirona (regdanvimab) market is dominated by major players like Celltrion Inc. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas, highlighting countries such as the USA, Canada, China, and India.

Tariffs are influencing the market by escalating costs of imported production materials, affecting regions with cross-border biologics manufacturing dependencies most significantly. Despite increasing costs, these tariffs also promote regional capacity building and domestic antibody production, crucial for future preparedness.

Regkirona, a monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, aims to prevent symptom progression in high-risk patients by blocking the virus from entering human cells. It is indicated for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and available through various distribution channels. The market comprises sales of products like injections and pre-filled syringes, contributing to its factory gate value.

Market value represents the revenues from goods and services sales within specified geographies, inclusive of related services by manufacturers. These are consumption values, exclusive of resales along the supply chain.

Markets Covered: Clinical Indication (e.g., Mild-To-Moderate COVID-19, Severe COVID-19), Distribution Channels, and End Users.

Companies: Includes Celltrion Inc.

Geographies: Detailed analysis of Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Regions: In-depth analysis across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Time Series: Five years of historical data and ten years of forecast data.

Global Regkirona (regdanvimab) Market Trends and Strategies



Increasing Use of Monoclonal Antibodies in Infectious Diseases

Rising Focus on Early COVID-19 Intervention

Growing Integration With Hospital Treatment Protocols

Expansion of Pandemic Preparedness Therapeutics Enhanced Emphasis on High-Risk Patient Protection

