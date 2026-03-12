Healthex Partners With Microsoft To Bring Consumers' Personal Health History To Copilot Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership combines digital identity, comprehensive health records, and consent infrastructure to power Microsoft's new personalized, AI-powered health insights

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition

Healthcare faces several growing challenges. Demand for care continues to outpace access to physicians and healthcare services, leaving millions of Americans struggling to navigate a system that gets more costly every year. Copilot Health empowers individuals with AI-powered capabilities so they can make sense of their health, take action earlier, and engage more confidently with the healthcare system. HealthEx provides the health history foundation that makes this possible.

“As a physician, I've seen firsthand how hard it is for people to get a comprehensive picture of their own health,” said Priyanka Agarwal, M.D., MBA, co-founder and CEO of HealthEx.“Records are scattered, visits are short, and too many people delay care because they don't know where to start. Microsoft's vision for Copilot Health meets people where they are and gives them tools to be more informed. HealthEx ensures that the Copilot Health experience is grounded in their comprehensive, up-to-date health history, always on their terms.”

“Copilot Health can bring together a person's comprehensive health picture, including their medical records, wearables data, and more, and applies intelligence to help them understand what it all means and give them confidence as they take the next step,” said Peter Hames, VP Health, Microsoft AI.“Our collaboration with HealthEx helps ensure individuals bring their comprehensive health history to Copilot Health securely and on their own terms.”

HealthEx brings personal health context to Copilot Health

Many people have health records scattered across multiple doctors, hospitals, and health systems. HealthEx solves this problem by giving consumers a comprehensive picture of their health history. HealthEx offers one of the simplest records retrieval flows available, powered by TEFCA individual access services spanning 12,000+ organizations and 72,000+ unique connections, alongside direct FHIR-endpoint based exchange with over 52,000 healthcare organizations.

Setup takes minutes. Individuals verify their identity using biometrics and a government ID, then grant permission for Copilot Health to access their health history, across labs, medications, conditions, clinical notes and more, with full transparency and the ability to revoke access at any time.

Once connected through HealthEx, users get a secure health wallet that individuals can use to share their records repeatedly across multiple services in a consented and transparent way. The same setup that powers their Copilot Health experience can extend, with explicit consent, to other HealthEx-powered applications and services, without repeating the process.

Launching today via the Trusted Tester Program

Copilot Health is being made available through a careful, phased rollout across a diverse set of users, prior to general release. Read more about the news and the Microsoft waitlist that opens today: . Copilot Health will be made available soon across the United States to any person aged 18 or over.

About HealthEx

HealthEx lets individuals instantly and securely access and share their health records at the moments that matter, with all actions grounded in digital identity and explicit consent semantics. Linking digital identity, real-time health records access, and consent, HealthEx is delivering a future where health data moves seamlessly and responsibly, to power a new era of consumer-driven healthcare. Learn more at HealthEx.

HealthEx Press Contact

Roger Villareal

