Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Enphase Energy, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase securities between April 22, 2025 and October 28, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/ENPH.

Enphase Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) Enphase overstated its ability to manage its channel inventory;

(2) Enphase overstated its ability to mitigate effects arising from the termination of the 25D Credit (which allowed homeowners to deduct 30% of costs of clean energy property they install at their homes) on December 31, 2025 instead of December 21, 2032; and

(3) accordingly, Enphase overstated its financial and operational prospects.

What's Next for Enphase Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Enphase you have until April 20, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Enphase Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Enphase Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

