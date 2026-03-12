Jeanette Tran

Associate Professor of English, Drake University

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I was born and raised in San Jose, California. I earned my BA in English from UCLA and my PhD in English from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Prior to coming to Drake, I advised students and taught interdisciplinary courses at NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

My area of expertise is early modern English literature. In addition to teaching courses on Shakespeare and his contemporaries, I often teach introduction to literary analysis, First Year Seminar, and courses in Women's and Gender Studies. I have published on major early modern dramatists-Shakespeare, Marlowe, and Fletcher-and more recently, on the ways in which Shakespeare, race, and popular culture intersect. I also write personal essays and book reviews, which you can find in The Smart Set, The Coachella Review, Perigree, River Teeth's Beautiful Things, and MAKE Literary Magazine.

–present Associate Professor of English, Drake University

2012 University of Wisconsin Madison, PhD/ English

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