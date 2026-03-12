Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jeanette Tran

Jeanette Tran


2026-03-12 09:04:08
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of English, Drake University
Profile Articles Activity

I was born and raised in San Jose, California. I earned my BA in English from UCLA and my PhD in English from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Prior to coming to Drake, I advised students and taught interdisciplinary courses at NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

My area of expertise is early modern English literature. In addition to teaching courses on Shakespeare and his contemporaries, I often teach introduction to literary analysis, First Year Seminar, and courses in Women's and Gender Studies. I have published on major early modern dramatists-Shakespeare, Marlowe, and Fletcher-and more recently, on the ways in which Shakespeare, race, and popular culture intersect. I also write personal essays and book reviews, which you can find in The Smart Set, The Coachella Review, Perigree, River Teeth's Beautiful Things, and MAKE Literary Magazine.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of English, Drake University
Education
  • 2012 University of Wisconsin Madison, PhD/ English

The Conversation

MENAFN12032026000199003603ID1110852878



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search