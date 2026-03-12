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Azerbaijani Leader Holds Meeting with European Council Leader
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa in Baku, in a session considered crucial amid Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route responsible for transporting roughly 20% of the world’s oil from the Persian Gulf, according to reports.
The President’s Office issued a statement featuring a joint photo of the two leaders ahead of their discussion. Azerbaijan, as one of the major global energy suppliers, is central to efforts by the EU to address potential shortages caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted energy supplies.
Costa described Azerbaijan as “a key partner for the European Union” in a post on X, sharing an image of the Palace of the Shirvanshahs in Baku. “Today in Baku, looking forward to meeting with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan,” he wrote.
He emphasized the growing importance of the strategic partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting that relations have strengthened over the past year. “We are committed to further deepening cooperation in the areas of security, energy, digital technologies, and transport. We will also discuss the latest developments in light of the rapidly changing geopolitical situation,” Costa added.
The President’s Office issued a statement featuring a joint photo of the two leaders ahead of their discussion. Azerbaijan, as one of the major global energy suppliers, is central to efforts by the EU to address potential shortages caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted energy supplies.
Costa described Azerbaijan as “a key partner for the European Union” in a post on X, sharing an image of the Palace of the Shirvanshahs in Baku. “Today in Baku, looking forward to meeting with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan,” he wrote.
He emphasized the growing importance of the strategic partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting that relations have strengthened over the past year. “We are committed to further deepening cooperation in the areas of security, energy, digital technologies, and transport. We will also discuss the latest developments in light of the rapidly changing geopolitical situation,” Costa added.
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