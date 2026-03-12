Dongfeng Launches State-Of-The-Art Commercial Vehicle Showroom

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Dongfeng, represented locally by Euro Motors (Private) Limited, has opened a new premium showroom at 214, High Level Road, Nugegoda, setting a benchmark in customer experience for commercial vehicles in Sri Lanka.

The showroom consolidates Dongfeng's full portfolio of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, allowing customers to compare models, specifications, and capabilities in one seamless visit. Its modern design and spacious layout provide an immersive, hands-on experience where business owners and transport professionals can closely examine build quality, advanced technology, and performance standards.

A key highlight is the opportunity for test drives, giving customers first-hand experience of each vehicle's power, handling, comfort, and loading capacity. This reinforces Dongfeng's commitment to transparency and informed decision-making.

Open seven days a week from 8.30 AM to 6.00 PM, the showroom offers professional guidance from a knowledgeable team dedicated to helping businesses select the right commercial solutions.

The flagship facility underscores Dongfeng's focus on elevating industry standards while supporting the modernization of Sri Lanka's transport and logistics sector. Customers and partners are invited to explore the showroom and experience the future of commercial mobility firsthand.