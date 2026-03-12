UAE Retailers Boost Local Sourcing, Tap New Markets To Ensure Food Supply Amid Regional Tensions

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UAE retailers are increasingly sourcing fresh foods from local suppliers and expanding to new internaional markets to ensure sustained supply of consumer goods in the country due to ongoing regional tensions.

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Importantly, the UAE retailers assured that they have supplies to cover several months of consumer demand in the country.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said that they are working hard to ensure continuous availability of goods.

“In order to do so, we are getting the support of our local suppliers and at the same time, we look for and find new sources to meet the demand.”

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Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading, told Khaleej Times that customers should not worry about stocking up due to the ongoing regional situation.

“Beyond our primary sourcing from India, we have deep and long-standing trade connections with Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and other Gulf countries. This multi-country sourcing network gives us the agility and resilience to respond to demand spikes without any compromise on product availability or quality. Our portfolio spans over 4,500 products, and we are committed to keeping every single one of them accessible to our customers,” he said.

Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, director of marketing and public relations at Sharjah Cooperative, said they work with a wide network of international suppliers while also strengthening partnerships with local farms, particularly for fresh vegetables and meats.

“We have a sourcing strategy that helps ensure stable supply and reinforces our commitment to supporting local producers. Customers can be reassured that there is no concern regarding food availability,” he added.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered ADCOOP said it continues to source fresh food daily from local farms and trusted suppliers to ensure consistent quality and availability.

Shelves well-stocked

Majid Al Futtaim, which owns and operates Carrefour in the UAE and other regional countries, said it's ensuring that shelves are well‐stocked.

“We are closely monitoring demand patterns and coordinating with our supply chain partners to ensure consistent availability of thousands of essential goods and items. Our stores continue to operate as normal where possible, with locations adjusting operations in line with the directives of local authorities,” it said in a statement.

Given the current geopolitical situation and the ongoing conflict in the region, Al Adil Trading said it has significantly increased its inventory levels to ensure complete continuity of supply.

“We have stocked up across all our 29-plus branches spanning Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman to ensure that our shelves remain full and no customer faces a shortage. We are capable of exporting up to 300 tonnes of products from India alone on a daily basis, and our warehousing infrastructure is fully equipped to sustain supplies for months ahead,” said Dr Dhananjay Datar.

Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah of Sharjah Cooperative also confirmed maintaining strong inventory levels across all essential product categories with sufficient stock to meet customer demand for the coming months.“We continuously monitor supply chains and replenishment cycles to ensure uninterrupted availability of key food and household items,” he said.

ADCOOP assured that it ensures“several months” of stock across all branches, with full availability of fresh produce, meat, fish, bakery items, groceries, and essential food and non-food products.

"All our supermarkets are fully stocked with a wide range of products including fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meat and fish, bakery items, daily essentials, groceries, and both food and non-food products. Our back stores across branches and our central logistics centers are also well stocked, with sufficient supplies to cover several months of demand,” said Bertrand Loumaye, CEO of ADCOOP.

Purchasing activity normal

Mohamed Al Hashemi of Union Coop also stressed that they have sufficient food stock to last for months.

He added that purchasing activity in the market remains normal and reflects typical consumer behavior patterns. He emphasized that the cooperative continuously monitors market indicators and consumer needs, while taking proactive measures to maintain stable supplies.

The Dubai-headquartered retail major Al Maya Group assured customers that it remains firmly committed to a strict policy of price stability.

“Through strengthening our international supply chains, we have taken decisive measures to mitigate logistical pressures and market fluctuations. As a result, the prices of essential commodities, including rice, edible oils, dairy products and fresh produce, continue to remain stable across our stores. Our priority is to ensure that every resident can shop with confidence and peace of mind, knowing that the affordability of essential household needs is being safeguarded,” said Kamal Vachani, deputy CEO and group director at of Al Maya Group.

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