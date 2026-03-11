FAB Shareholders Approve Record Dh8.84B Dividend After Profit Surges 24%

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's largest lender and one of the region's most profitable banks, has secured shareholder approval for a record Dh8.84 billion cash dividend following a year of strong earnings growth and balance-sheet expansion.

At its Annual General Meeting held virtually on Tuesday, shareholders approved all agenda items including the distribution of 80 fils per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 - the highest cash dividend in the bank's history.

Recommended For You Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi's Ruwais Industrial Complex after drone attack

Shareholders registered on March 23, 2026 - those who purchased shares on or before March 19 - will be eligible to receive the dividend payout.

The approval follows a year of record financial performance for the Abu Dhabi-based lender. FAB reported a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Dh21.11 billion for 2025, extending a multi-year growth trajectory that has seen the group double its net profit since 2020.

The bank also ended the year as the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa by total assets, which reached Dh1.40 trillion, reinforcing its position as the UAE's flagship global bank and a key pillar of the country's financial system.

The strong performance was driven by robust growth across business lines, higher transaction volumes, deeper client engagement and expanding cross-sell opportunities across investment banking, markets, wholesale banking and wealth management.

FAB's Return on Tangible Equity stood at 19.2 per cent in 2025, comfortably above its medium-term guidance and placing the lender among the most profitable AA-rated banks globally.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of FAB, said the bank's results reflected the strength of its diversified business model and disciplined execution strategy.

“In 2025, FAB delivered a strong and resilient performance, reflecting sustained progress in building scale, diversification and long-term value,” Sheikh Tahnoon said.

“The group achieved record profitability supported by robust operating income growth, improved asset quality and disciplined cost management. A diversified revenue mix and a sector-leading cost-to-income ratio reinforced the resilience of our business model across economic cycles.”

Throughout the year, FAB played a major role in financing infrastructure, renewable energy and strategic industries aligned with the UAE's long-term diversification agenda.

The bank also expanded its global footprint across more than 20 markets, strengthening trade and investment corridors linking the Gulf with Asia, Europe and Africa. Key milestones included the launch of operations in Turkey and GIFT City in India, landmark transactions in Nigeria and progress toward establishing a subsidiary in France.

FAB Group Chief Executive Officer Hana Al Rostamani said the bank's strong results reflected disciplined execution and a clear strategic focus on cross-border growth and digital innovation.

“In 2025, FAB accelerated regional momentum, strengthened corridor activity, expanded its international footprint and embedded artificial intelligence across the bank to maximise cross-border trade and investment opportunities,” she said.

Group revenue reached Dh36.68 billion in 2025, while net profit climbed to Dh21.11 billion, reflecting strong growth across the bank's diversified business lines.

Al Rostamani noted that FAB has been investing heavily in digital transformation and artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

The strong financial performance comes at a time when the UAE banking sector continues to demonstrate resilience and stability despite global economic uncertainty and regional geopolitical tensions.

The Central Bank of the UAE has repeatedly emphasised that the country's banking system remains well capitalised and liquid, supported by strong regulatory oversight and robust risk management frameworks.

FAB confirmed during the AGM that all its banking services, digital platforms and customer engagement channels are fully operational following recent regional developments, underscoring the resilience of its enterprise and business continuity frameworks.

The meeting approved the re-election of board members for a three-year term and the appointment of auditors for the 2026 financial year.

The re-elected board includes Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Jassem Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri, Sheikh Ahmed Mohd Sultan S. Al Dhaheri, Mohammed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Homaid Abdulla Al Shimmari, and HKhalifa Ateeq Al Mazrouei.