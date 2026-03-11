Total Guide To Dorset Launches 2026 Mother's Day Guide Ahead Of Mothering Sunday

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""Our Mother's Day guide is packed with the best ways to spoil Mum in Dorset, from exquisite afternoon teas and Sunday roasts to unique gift ideas from local businesses. We want to make it easy for everyone to celebrate the amazing mothers across our county." - Liz Hutchings, Founder of Total Guide to Dorset."Total Guide to Dorset has launched its 2026 Mother's Day content hub, offering local ideas for celebrating Mothering Sunday on March 15, 2026. The guide covers everything from dining and spa days to coastal walks and gift shopping in destinations like Bournemouth, Poole, and Weymouth. A dedicated dining guide highlights specific restaurants and their Mother's Day offers,

Poole, Dorset - 11 Mar, 2026 - Total Guide to Dorset has published its 2026 Mother's Day content hub at totalguidetodorset, bringing together local ideas and recommendations for families across the county ahead of Mothering Sunday on Sunday 15 March 2026. The guide covers a range of celebration themes - from Sunday lunch and afternoon tea to spa days, coastal walks, family days out and gift shopping - positioning the platform as a practical local resource for Mother's Day planning.

The hub highlights towns and destinations across Dorset, including Bournemouth, Poole, Weymouth, Dorchester and Wimborne Minster, reflecting the county's mix of coastal, countryside and town-centre settings. It also points readers toward The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole for gift ideas, including jewellery, fragrance, homeware and accessories.

Alongside the main guide, Total Guide to Dorset has published a dedicated dining roundup featuring restaurants and venues across multiple areas of the county. Featured options include The Noisy Lobster on Avon Beach in Christchurch, offering three courses with coastal views; Upwey Wishing Well in Weymouth, which is serving afternoon tea, a roast dinner and an early brunch with a complimentary Mimosa for every mum; and The Priory in Wareham, where a four-course lunch at £70 per person includes a glass of Prosecco on arrival. In Poole, the Guildhall Tavern is open for Mother's Day lunch from 12pm to 5pm, while Isabel's Brasserie has crafted a dedicated three-course Mothering Sunday menu. In Bournemouth, The Coconut Tree is running a "Mums Eat Free" offer, allowing one mother, grandmother or caregiver to dine free for each paying customer.

The content is now live at totalguidetodorset/lifestyle/mothers-day-in-dorset/, with the dining guide available at totalguidetodorset/eating-and-drinking/mothers-day-dining-dorset/. Readers are encouraged to browse and book early, as Mother's Day is one of the busiest dining days of the year across the county.

About Total Guide to Dorset

Total Guide to Dorset is a lifestyle and local discovery platform connecting residents and visitors with the best of Dorset - from restaurants, events and family days out to local business news and exclusive offers. Founded by Liz Hutchings, who launched the Total Guide to brand in 2012, the platform now covers seven UK locations across the South West. Total Guide to Dorset is based at Bayside Business Centre, 1 Sovereign Business Park, 48 Willis Way, Poole, Dorset, BH15 3TB.

For more information, visit totalguidetodorset