Ukraine Gets German Patriot Missiles Agreed At Ramstein Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President made the statement before a meeting with President of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Indeed, at the last Ramstein meeting there was an agreement with partners that we would receive approximately the number of missiles you mentioned (around 35 missiles – ed.) for the Patriot systems, specifically PAC-3. To be honest, this was not from a single country but from several. In total, the number corresponds to what you mentioned. This is one of the air defense packages that we periodically agree on with our partners. We would like more, but this is what we have for now. The German portion of these missiles arrived yesterday, and we are grateful for that,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky meets with Klöckner:plans record support for Ukrainian Armed Forces this year

As reported earlier, on March 10, the German publication Der Spiegel, citing its own sources, reported that Germany together with European partners organized the delivery of about 35 modern Patriot PAC-3 missiles for Ukraine. The initiative was reportedly led by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.