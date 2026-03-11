Jordan, Arab, Muslim States Condemn Closure Of Al Aqsa Mosque To Worshippers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) – The foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt condemned Israeli authorities' closure of Al Aqsa Mosque to Muslim worshippers.In a joint statement, the ministers said security restrictions on access to the Old City of occupied Jerusalem and its places of worship, along with what they described as discriminatory restrictions on entry to other religious sites in the area, constitute a violation of international law, international humanitarian law and the historical and legal status quo governing holy sites.They rejected the Israeli violations and condemned what they described as ongoing provocative practices at Al Aqsa Mosque and against worshippers, adding that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.The ministers said that the entire 144-dunum compound of Al Aqsa Mosque is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims. They said that the Jerusalem Waqf and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department of the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places is the sole legal authority responsible for managing the Mosque's affairs and regulating entry to the site.They called on Israel to immediately reopen the mosque's gates, allow worshippers to access the site, lift restrictions on entry to the Old City and refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers.The ministers urged the international community to take a firm stance to compel Israel to halt violations and practices targeting Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.