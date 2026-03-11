403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds Get Murdered in Tehran During Ongoing US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) At least 460 people have lost their lives and 4,309 others have been wounded in Iran’s capital since the beginning of the military campaign carried out by the United States and Israel, a senior emergency health official in Tehran said Tuesday, according to reports.
Mehr Soroush, the deputy head of Tehran’s Emergency Health Department, stated in comments carried by state media that attacks launched since Feb. 28 have also caused significant damage to emergency response infrastructure. He noted that 18 ambulances and 18 emergency service bases in the capital were affected during the strikes.
Joint military operations by Israel and the United States against Iran have continued since Feb. 28. Reports indicate that the campaign has resulted in more than 1,200 deaths across the country and left over 10,000 people injured.
In response to the offensive, Tehran has carried out retaliatory operations involving drones and missiles. These strikes have targeted Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host American military installations.
Mehr Soroush, the deputy head of Tehran’s Emergency Health Department, stated in comments carried by state media that attacks launched since Feb. 28 have also caused significant damage to emergency response infrastructure. He noted that 18 ambulances and 18 emergency service bases in the capital were affected during the strikes.
Joint military operations by Israel and the United States against Iran have continued since Feb. 28. Reports indicate that the campaign has resulted in more than 1,200 deaths across the country and left over 10,000 people injured.
In response to the offensive, Tehran has carried out retaliatory operations involving drones and missiles. These strikes have targeted Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host American military installations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment