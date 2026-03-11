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Trump Questions Iran’s New Appointed Supreme Leader
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed skepticism on Tuesday about Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, suggesting that peaceful relations with Washington may be unlikely, according to reports.
"I don't believe he can live in peace," Trump told Fox News, adding that he is "not happy" with Iran’s leadership choice. He has previously described the appointment as "a big mistake" and warned that the new leader would "not last long" without US approval.
On the possibility of direct negotiations with Iran, Trump remained cautious. "I'm hearing they want to talk badly," he said, while noting that any talks would be "possible" only under acceptable conditions, contrasting with his earlier comments claiming he had already "agreed to talk" with Iranian officials.
Trump also provided additional reasoning for the US-led campaign, claiming that initial strikes on Feb. 28 destroyed half of Iran’s missile stockpile. "If we (had) waited three days, I believe we would have been attacked," he said, though Iranian officials have disputed the claim, asserting that Tehran does not pursue nuclear weapons or missiles capable of reaching the US.
He further noted that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner informed him that Iran had stated it possessed enough enriched uranium for 11 nuclear bombs, a declaration Trump said made military action unavoidable. "They're basically saying that I have to attack them," he added.
The conflict escalated after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which have reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mojtaba Khamenei, his son, was named the new Supreme Leader this week.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military bases. Reports indicate that eight US service members have been killed since the operations began.
"I don't believe he can live in peace," Trump told Fox News, adding that he is "not happy" with Iran’s leadership choice. He has previously described the appointment as "a big mistake" and warned that the new leader would "not last long" without US approval.
On the possibility of direct negotiations with Iran, Trump remained cautious. "I'm hearing they want to talk badly," he said, while noting that any talks would be "possible" only under acceptable conditions, contrasting with his earlier comments claiming he had already "agreed to talk" with Iranian officials.
Trump also provided additional reasoning for the US-led campaign, claiming that initial strikes on Feb. 28 destroyed half of Iran’s missile stockpile. "If we (had) waited three days, I believe we would have been attacked," he said, though Iranian officials have disputed the claim, asserting that Tehran does not pursue nuclear weapons or missiles capable of reaching the US.
He further noted that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner informed him that Iran had stated it possessed enough enriched uranium for 11 nuclear bombs, a declaration Trump said made military action unavoidable. "They're basically saying that I have to attack them," he added.
The conflict escalated after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which have reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mojtaba Khamenei, his son, was named the new Supreme Leader this week.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military bases. Reports indicate that eight US service members have been killed since the operations began.
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