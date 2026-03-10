Russia Loses 950 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,758 (+13) Russian tanks, 24,174 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 38,202 (+73) artillery systems, 1,679 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 1,328 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,403 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 349 helicopters, 168,809 (+2,169) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 31 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 82,510 (+221) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,087 (+4) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 9, as of 22:00, there were 122 combat engagements on the front.