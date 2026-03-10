Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Yesterday Evening, Leaving Ten Injured


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

According to him, in Dnipro an administrative building, multi-storey residential buildings, and a car were damaged. Ten people were injured, including one woman who was hospitalized.

In the Sursko-Lytovske community of the Dniprovskyi district, a private house was damaged. In the Novooleksandrivka community, a fire broke out.

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol, the Marhanets community, and the Pokrov community were under attack. An administrative building and about 10 private houses and apartment buildings were damaged.

In the Mykolaivka community in the Synelnykove district, a bus was damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian troops struck Dnipro overnight. As a result of the strike, a multi-storey residential building was damaged and ten people were injured.

